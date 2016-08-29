Vikings: No shortage of experience on Mike Zimmer's staff

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner walks to the morning session of training camp at Minnesota State University earlier this month. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.—From the day Mike Zimmer became the Vikings' head coach in January 2014, he has wanted experience on his staff. The third-year coach has so much of it now, he ranks third on his own staff in NFL victories.

Zimmer's 18 NFL head coaching victories put him behind offensive coordinator Norv Turner, 114-122-1 mark in 15 seasons, and offensive line coach Tony Sparano, 32-41 in five.

Turner has been in Minnesota for all of Zimmer's tenure, but Sparano arrived this season with tight ends coach Pat Shurmur, who has two seasons and one game of NFL coaching experience (10-23).

"It's an advantage for me," Zimmer said. "It's been great for me."

When Zimmer became a head coach for the first time, one of his initial calls was to Turner, who coached Washington (1994-2000), Oakland (2004-05) and San Diego (2007-12) and made the playoffs four times.

"When I first got here, I leaned on him a lot," Zimmer said. "Because of his experience, I still do, and I ask him about situations: 'Should I have done this?' or 'What do you think there?' "

Turner, 64, won three straight AFC West titles in San Diego. Sparano, 54, steered Miami to the AFC East crown with an 11-5 record in his first season (2008), one season after the Dolphins were 1-15.

Sparano was fired after losing seasons with the Dolphins from 2009-11 but resurfaced for a 12-game interim stint with Oakland in 2014. After spending last year as San Francisco's tight ends coach, he jumped at the chance to join the Vikings.

"Having those resources, I think, in the building on a daily basis is great (for Zimmer)," Sparano said. "I think it says a lot about Coach Zimmer being able to bring in people like that to be assistant coaches yet to be able to draw upon (their head-coaching experience) if needed."

Zimmer and Sparano first worked together 2003-06, when Zimmer was Dallas' defensive coordinator and Sparano was a tight ends and offensive line coach under hall of fame coach Bill Parcells.

"One of the best things about Tony is that he was with Parcells, who is kind of in my background, too, so we can sit there and talk about things," Zimmer said.

Shurmur, 51, got to know Zimmer when the two were with division rivals. From 1999-2008, Shurmur was a Philadelphia offensive assistant, including quarterbacks coach, and he often went against Zimmer's Dallas defense twice a season in the NFC East.

Shurmur was Cleveland's head coach from 2011-12, when Zimmer was defensive coordinator for AFC North rival Cincinnati.

"At NFL functions, we always found a way to communicate," said Shurmur, who last season was the Eagles' offensive coordinator before getting a win in the finale as interim coach. "Based on how well they played in Dallas, I had a huge amount of respect for Coach Zimmer and what he accomplished, and we stayed friendly."

Zimmer said Shurmur comes from "kind of a different offensive system" than Minnesota plays, hence his perspective has been especially valuable.

"There's been a lot of times that I've been in a staff meeting and I don't say, 'Hey, this is what I want to do,' '' Zimmer said. "I say, 'What you think about if we do it this way or we do it that way?' All of those guys have sat in my chair, so they give me what they've done in the past or their feelings on things."

Turner said having three former head coaches on staff "gives you another group of ideas, experience, evaluations."

As a coordinator, Turner reports directly to Zimmer. Sparano and Shurmur report to Turner.

"I know the chain of command very clearly," Sparano said. "I'm the offensive line coach, and anything that has anything to do with offense, I go through Norv. ... If it's a different issue, something that's outside of offensive football, I don't offer my opinion there unless asked.

"When I'm asked by the head coach, I'm going to make sure I give an opinion because when I was in that position and I asked and heard dead silence, that was the wrong thing to do."

Like Sparano, Shurmur said it's important to be available to Zimmer.

"I think if you have been a head coach, you have a different perspective on things than guys that haven't been," Shurmur said. "I think what's important is, regardless of what we used to be, we have our jobs to do, so we coach our positions, we contribute to game planning, and then in the background, if there's questions about how we do things and there's something that we've done, that we think can help, then we kind of offer that."

Sparano and Shurmur both would welcome being head coaches again, but say they would be content if it doesn't happen.

Sparano said he longer dwells on what happened in Miami after an impressive start, confident that he helped the franchise move forward after the disastrous 2007 season.

"When you took over a 1-15 team, the amount of change that had to take place was phenomenal," he said. "To bring some of the players in there, I look back and see some of those players like (star defensive end) Cameron Wake, who's still playing there .... I just think that at some point, we made it a little bit better there. Unfortunately, it ended the way it ended, but that's part of the business."

Shurmur was a part of Cleveland's coaching carousel. Since 2009, when the Browns brought in Eric Mangini, they have had five coaches—none for more than two seasons.

"I was thankful for the opportunity," he said. "I learned a great deal, and there's a list of things given another opportunity I would never do and there's a list of things that I've got that when you start out fresh, you would do."

One thing Sparano and Shurmur have in common: Their offenses performed well against Zimmer's defense in Cincinnati. Sparano won his only meeting against the Bengals, 22-14, in 2010. Shurmur lost three of four games against Zimmer's Bengals, but the Browns averaged 24.5 points and were impressive in a 34-24 win in the last meeting.