Bison fall 3-0 at Wyoming in college volleyball

LARAMIE, Wyo.—The University of Wyoming outhit North Dakota State .303 to .213 and served up 10 aces to defeat the Bison 3-0 (27-25, 25-13, 25-23) before 1,129 spectators on Monday, Aug. 29, in college volleyball.

Hadley Steffen and Emily Minnick had eight kills to pace NDSU, while Jessica Jorgensen finished with seven kills and hit .308. Brianna Rasmusson had 17 assists, Emily Milligan came up with seven digs and Monica Claxton added a pair of service aces.

North Dakota State (0-4) is scheduled to host the NDSU Classic Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. The Bison host Texas Tech (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Classic opener.