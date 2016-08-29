Alexander, RedHawks blank Kansas City 4-0

FARGO—Lefthanded pitcher Tyler Alexander threw a complete-game five-hitter with eight strikeouts to lift the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 4-0 American Association baseball win over Kansas City Monday, Aug. 29, at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the win, the RedHawks improve to 49-44 for the season—keeping their slim hopes alive for a wildcard spot in the playoffs.

The RedHawks took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Kes Carter doubled and later tagged home from third base on Keury DeLaCruz's sacrifice fly.

In the third inning, Mike Gilmartin—who reached base when he was hit by a pitch—scored from third on a fielder's choice to make it 2-0. The RedHawks made it 3-0 in the sixth inning when K.D. Kang singled and later scored on a Brian Humphries single.

In the seventh inning, Carter doubled again and later scored on Josh Mazzola's sacrifice fly.