GLYNDON, Minn.—No part of the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton co-op has ever won four straight section football titles. Glyndon-Felton won three straight from 1983-85. D-G-F matched that last season with its third straight section title and made it to the state semifinals before falling to Jackson County Central.

Winning is no longer some sort of fairytale D-G-F coach Anthony Soderberg has to read to his players. It's a reality with the Rebels, and it's expected.

"The kids kind of expect it and take ownership of it," Soderberg said. "They do what they need to do in the offseason. It's a good time to be a D-G-F Rebel, especially in football. I don't know how to put it into words exactly, but, yeah, winning is an expectation."

The Rebels will look for their fourth straight section title with a new quarterback under center, as Blake Kragnes heads to Concordia. Kragnes started the last two seasons for the Rebels, earning player of the year honors for the district. Ethan Edeen will move from wide receiver to the quarterback spot. Soderberg isn't looking for Edeen to try to replicate Kragnes' senior season.

"Is he going to step in and be Blake Kragnes? No," Soderberg said. "We're not asking him to. We want him to use his feet when he needs to and also throw the ball. He's a good quarterback, good athlete and a tall kid. He doesn't quite have the throwing arm or accuracy as Blake. Blake his senior year was pretty special. We'll tailor our offense to Ethan's strengths."

Soderberg believes Edeen won't have a problem stepping into the position.

"I've seen a lot of good things," Soderberg said. "It's unfair to compare him to Blake last year. He's not quite there, but he's picking up a lot of things. Seeing improvements each day. I feel very confident with him at quarterback."

Before Tyler Oberg took over the running back position last season and rushed for over 1,000 yards, Garrett Scheel was the starting running back before getting hurt. Oberg graduated, but Scheel returns with Ryan Poehls, who moved to fullback last season when Oberg made the switch to running back, and Ben Beyer to man the backfield.

"Oberg was a little slower than Scheel, but Oberg was a bulldozer," Soderberg said. "He could get us 4 yards every time, which was nice. We don't have the strength without Oberg, but we have more speed."

As for a newcomer, Soderberg is excited about the possibilities of 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore Bryce Anderson. He'll start at tight end, while also playing some defensive line and linebacker

"He's really athletic and really tough," Soderberg said. "He'll be making the newspaper a couple times this year."

Oberg and Kragnes are also big losses defensively, as was Gunnar Payne and Chet Frink. Soderberg will rely on Edeen, Poehls, Scheel, Beyer and Hunter Macziewski to step up for those graduates.

"We've got a lot of experience back in a sense that we have kids that started one or two games at least, and they got quite a bit of playing time because a lot of our games last season were done by halftime," Soderberg said. "We just have a good group of kids all around. We have solid depth at every position."

Schedule

Sept. 2: Thief River Falls, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Breckenridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Crookston, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: at Hawley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Barnesville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: Osakis, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: Pelican Rapids, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19: at Warroad, 6 p.m.