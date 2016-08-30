Taylor Janseen, a senior from Moorhead, is a member of the North Dakota State women's cross country team that is ranked No. 11 in the NCAA Division Midwest Region poll. NDSU sports information department photo

FARGO—The North Dakota State women's cross country team enters the fall season as the 11th-ranked team in the Midwest Region according to the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The Midwest Region team rankings include all Division I schools in the nine-state area of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota and North Dakota.

NDSU returns six of its top seven runners from last year's team that was the top-finishing Summit League team at the NCAA Regional meet.

Oklahoma State is the top ranked team in the Midwest Region followed in order by Kansas, Iowa State, Minnesota, Tulsa, Missouri, Wichita State, Illinois, Oklahoma, Loyola-Chicago and NDSU.

Led by senior Taylor Janssen of Moorhead and sophomores Brittany Brownotter of Bismarck, N.D., and Emma Kusch Dahle of Winnipeg, the Bison open their season Friday, Sept. 2, with the Bison Open at Fargo's Rose Creek golf course.