Bemidji State football coach on 'leave of absence,' AD says

BEMIDJI, Minn.—Longtime head coach Jeff Tesch will not be on the sideline at Bemidji State for Thursday's football season opener against Upper Iowa.

In a press release delivered just over 48 hours prior to the Beavers' home opener, BSU director of athletics Tracy Dill said that Tesch was taking a "leave of absence" from the Beavers.

BSU officials would not elaborate further on the nature of Tesch's absence.

BSU opens its season at 6 p.m. Thursday at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Defensive coordinator Brett Bolte would be taking over as head coach in the interim, the press release said.

Tesch is entering his 21st season on the Beaver sideline. He is 126-91 all-time as BSU head coach, a tenure that began in 1996 and featured a conference championship (2006), a bowl game appearance (also 2006) and 10 All-Americans.

A native of Robbinsdale, Tesch played college tight end at Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he was an All-American and NCAA Division II receiving champion. After graduating he was an assistant at Montana State, Central Missouri State and North Dakota, where he spent 11 seasons.

Bolte has been a member of Tesch's staff since 2000, and a full-time assistant since 2003. He's been defensive coordinator since 2005.