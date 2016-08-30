Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    RedHawks edge Kansas City

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:12 p.m.

    RedHawks 7, Kansas City 3

    Site: Newman Outdoor Field

    Highlights: Brian Humphries tallied a home run and two RBIs as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks picked up an important American Association win over Kansas City. Keury De La Cruz recorded two hits and an RBI in the win.

    Records: FM 50-44, KC 40-54

    KANSAS CITY REDHAWKS

    ab r h bi ab r h bi

    Massey 5 0 1 0 Carter 5 1 2 1

    Wheat 3 1 1 0 Pineda 5 1 1 0

    Wiley 4 0 0 0 DLaCrz 4 0 2 1

    Blackwd 4 0 1 0 Mzzola 4 0 0 1

    Gallas 2 1 0 0 Kang 3 1 2 0

    Gillies 4 1 2 1 Geiger 3 1 1 1

    Frias 3 0 0 1 Humphrs 4 1 1 2

    Retz 3 0 2 1 Wagner 3 1 1 1

    Johnson 3 0 0 0 Wagner 3 1 1 1

    Rodrgz 1 0 0 0 Gilmartn 3 1 2 0

    Totals 32 3 7 3 34 7 12 7

    KC 000 000 210—3 7 1

    FM 003 220 00x—7 12 1

    E— Cooper (2), Gilmartin (5). 2B- Gillies (5), Carter (22), Kang (18), Geiger (20). 3B- Pineda (7). HR- Humphries (13), Wagner (3). LOB- KC 9, FM 7

    KANSAS CITY

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cooper, L 5.0 11 7 7 1 4

    Holman 3.0 1 0 0 3 0

    REDHAWKS

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Mouzakes, W 7.0 4 2 2 4 7

    Mathis 0.2 1 1 0 0 2

    Mincey 0.1 2 0 0 1 1

    Reavis 1.0 0 0 0 1 1

    Time: 2:37 A—3,219.

    Explore related topics:sportsamerican association baseballFargo-Moorhead RedHawkskansas city
    Advertisement
    randomness