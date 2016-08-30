RedHawks edge Kansas City
RedHawks 7, Kansas City 3
Site: Newman Outdoor Field
Highlights: Brian Humphries tallied a home run and two RBIs as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks picked up an important American Association win over Kansas City. Keury De La Cruz recorded two hits and an RBI in the win.
Records: FM 50-44, KC 40-54
KANSAS CITY REDHAWKS
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Massey 5 0 1 0 Carter 5 1 2 1
Wheat 3 1 1 0 Pineda 5 1 1 0
Wiley 4 0 0 0 DLaCrz 4 0 2 1
Blackwd 4 0 1 0 Mzzola 4 0 0 1
Gallas 2 1 0 0 Kang 3 1 2 0
Gillies 4 1 2 1 Geiger 3 1 1 1
Frias 3 0 0 1 Humphrs 4 1 1 2
Retz 3 0 2 1 Wagner 3 1 1 1
Johnson 3 0 0 0 Wagner 3 1 1 1
Rodrgz 1 0 0 0 Gilmartn 3 1 2 0
Totals 32 3 7 3 34 7 12 7
KC 000 000 210—3 7 1
FM 003 220 00x—7 12 1
E— Cooper (2), Gilmartin (5). 2B- Gillies (5), Carter (22), Kang (18), Geiger (20). 3B- Pineda (7). HR- Humphries (13), Wagner (3). LOB- KC 9, FM 7
KANSAS CITY
IP H R ER BB SO
Cooper, L 5.0 11 7 7 1 4
Holman 3.0 1 0 0 3 0
REDHAWKS
IP H R ER BB SO
Mouzakes, W 7.0 4 2 2 4 7
Mathis 0.2 1 1 0 0 2
Mincey 0.1 2 0 0 1 1
Reavis 1.0 0 0 0 1 1
Time: 2:37 A—3,219.