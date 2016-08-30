Metro high school boys soccer roundups

FARGO—Jack Olson recorded a hat trick and Trey Waltz added a goal and assist in the 6-0 win for the Eagles.

Charles Thielman tallied 16 saves for the Spartans.

Fargo Shanley 2, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

FARGO—Jake Reinholtz and Nati Odegaard each scored to boost Shanley over West Fargo Sheyenne in EDC soccer.

TJ Anderson tallied two assists for the Deacons.

Elijah Charles recorded four saves for the Mustangs.

Fargo South 2, West Fargo 2

WEST FARGO—Abdalazizi Lubungo and Zakariya Abdulahi each scored a goal for the Bruins in the 2-2 tie against West Fargo.

Rajesh Thapa tallied an assist for Fargo South.