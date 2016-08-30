Metro high school volleyball roundups
Moorhead 3 at Sioux Falls Washington 0
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— Lexi Gilbertson tallied 11 kills and Kortney Carney added three aces and 21 assists to lead Moorhead to a 3-0 win. Maci Heart recorded 14 digs for the Spuds.
Fargo North 3, Fargo South 0
FARGO—Fargo North picked up a 3-0 Eastern Dakota Conference win over Fargo South on Tuesday. The Spartans won in straight sets 25-19, 25-19 and 25-22. No other information was provided.
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Shanley 0
FARGO—Kalli Hegerle tallied nine kills along with 16 assists and Casey Coste added 21 digs to lead West Fargo Sheyenne to a 3-0 EDC win over Fargo Shanley. Kylie Kanwischer recorded 12 kills and Julia Vetter totaled 24 assists for the Deacons.
West Fargo 3, Wahpeton 0
WEST FARGO—Darian Chwialkowski recorded 13 kills and Kinsey Erickson tallied 12 kills to lead West Fargo to a 3-0 EDC win over Wahpeton. Taylor Morris added 31 assists along with four aces for the Packers.
Valley City 3, Fargo Davies 1
VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Valley City earned a 3-1 EDC victory over Fargo Davies. Kenzee Langlie led the Eagles with 20 assists and McKenna Mikkelsen added 30 digs.
Fargo Oak Grove 3, Hillsboro 0
HILLSBORO, N.D.—Oak Grove won in three sets 25-19, 25-10 and 25-15. No other information was provided.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Detroit Lakes 1
DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Faith Anderson recorded 11 kills and Sofia Reno added 20 assists in the 3-0 win over Detroit Lakes. The Rebels won in four sets 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, and 25-10.
Paige Fabre added 16 assists.
Moorhead Park Christian 3, Pelican Rapids 2
MOORHEAD-- Ingrid Swanson recorded 11 kills and Taryn Nellermoe added 28 assists to lead Moorhead Park Christian to a five set win 25-15, 23-25, 11-25, 24-19 and 15-6.