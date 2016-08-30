Metro high school volleyball roundups

Naiya Karl and Ceely Fritz of Fargo South work to return the ball to Fargo North during the Tuesday, August 30, 2016, game at South High School. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Anna Goffe of Fargo North returns the ball to Fargo South during the Tuesday, August 30, 2016, game at South High School. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Anna Goffe of Fargo North keeps an eye on the ball about to be returned by Mackenzie Korbel and Maya Krause of Fargo South during the Tuesday, August 30, 2016, game at South High School. Dave Wallis / The Forum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— Lexi Gilbertson tallied 11 kills and Kortney Carney added three aces and 21 assists to lead Moorhead to a 3-0 win. Maci Heart recorded 14 digs for the Spuds.

Fargo North 3, Fargo South 0

FARGO—Fargo North picked up a 3-0 Eastern Dakota Conference win over Fargo South on Tuesday. The Spartans won in straight sets 25-19, 25-19 and 25-22. No other information was provided.

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Shanley 0

FARGO—Kalli Hegerle tallied nine kills along with 16 assists and Casey Coste added 21 digs to lead West Fargo Sheyenne to a 3-0 EDC win over Fargo Shanley. Kylie Kanwischer recorded 12 kills and Julia Vetter totaled 24 assists for the Deacons.

West Fargo 3, Wahpeton 0

WEST FARGO—Darian Chwialkowski recorded 13 kills and Kinsey Erickson tallied 12 kills to lead West Fargo to a 3-0 EDC win over Wahpeton. Taylor Morris added 31 assists along with four aces for the Packers.

Valley City 3, Fargo Davies 1

VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Valley City earned a 3-1 EDC victory over Fargo Davies. Kenzee Langlie led the Eagles with 20 assists and McKenna Mikkelsen added 30 digs.

Fargo Oak Grove 3, Hillsboro 0

HILLSBORO, N.D.—Oak Grove won in three sets 25-19, 25-10 and 25-15. No other information was provided.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Detroit Lakes 1

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Faith Anderson recorded 11 kills and Sofia Reno added 20 assists in the 3-0 win over Detroit Lakes. The Rebels won in four sets 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, and 25-10.

Paige Fabre added 16 assists.

Moorhead Park Christian 3, Pelican Rapids 2

MOORHEAD-- Ingrid Swanson recorded 11 kills and Taryn Nellermoe added 28 assists to lead Moorhead Park Christian to a five set win 25-15, 23-25, 11-25, 24-19 and 15-6.