Fargo Oak Grove football coach Melvin Whitney kept it simple when he talked to Ben Hoggarth after Saturday's 32-0 win for the Grovers. Hoggarth had rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns.

"Good job. Rest up. Let's do it again next week," Whitney said to Hoggarth.

It was Whitney's first win as a head football coach. Hoggarth made it pretty easy.

"It was just hard running," Whitney said. "I wish we had a way to tally yards after first contact because a lot of his yards were of that variety. They tried to arm tackle him, and he just broke through them."

The performance wasn't too surprising to Whitney. He's seen the work Hoggarth has put in this offseason.

"He's a hard worker in the weight room," Whitney said. "He's one of the captains as a junior, so he's a leader on and off the field. It's showing on the field with him."

When Whitney was asked why he decided to make a junior a captain his response represented how the Grovers feel about Hoggarth.

"I let the kids vote," Whitney said. "His peers voted him as a captain. We're talking about a kid who is probably one of the best on the football field and a 3.95 student in the classroom as well. They just gravitate to him. He's a kid that we definitely have to get the ball in his hands. He also understands too that there's other guys on the team. He just happened to have the hot hand."

Forum area football rankings

(The Forum ranks area football teams based on who has the best chance to win a state title in their class)

1. West Fargo

2. Fargo South

3. Valley City

4. Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page

5. Fargo Shanley

Sheyenne's Hegerle to be honored

West Fargo Sheyenne will honor junior volleyball Kalli Hegerle for getting her 1,000th kill of her career on Thursday, Sept. 1, before its match against West Fargo. Hegerle picked up her 1,000th kill last season as a sophomore and has verbally committed to play volleyball at North Dakota State.

Kindred's Reinke commits to UND for basketball

On Aug. 9, Kindred senior Mikayla Reinke announced on Twitter she was verbally committing to the University of North Dakota for basketball. "I'm blessed and excited to announce I will be furthering my education and basketball career as a #FightingHawk," Reinke tweeted.

