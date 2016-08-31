Peyton Syverson of Waubun shakes off a tackle attempt by Dustin Olson of Ada-Borup while advancing the ball during the Section 6 9-man playoffs Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015, game at the Fargodome. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Josh Omang had no one in his family who went into teaching. He developed his love from playing football at Detroit Lakes for coaches Rick Manke and Flint Motschenbacher.

"When I came to interview I said the coaches I played for here was why I went into teaching," Omang said. "It's because of the impact those guys had on me."

Now, Omang follows in their footsteps as the football coach of Detroit Lakes.

For the last 18 seasons, Motschenbacher has been the man on the sideline for Detroit Lakes football. The Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee retired at the conclusion of the 2015 high school football season. Motschenbacher coached football for 31 years, finishing with a record of 139-49 with the Lakers, including five conference championships, five section championships and a Class 4A state title in 2001.

In steps the 1999 graduate of Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Little Falls to take over the sideline. Omang will bring with lessons he learned from his old coaches.

"It's just the way those guys prepared and had us prepared to play. I learned that here," Omang said. "That's a reason for the success. That's what I tried to do. Same recipe. Work as hard as you can and get the kids prepared. Hopefully, that's enough and it usually is."

Forum area football rankings

(The Forum ranks area football teams based on who has the best chance to win a state title in their class)

1. Waubun

2. Mahnomen

3. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

4. Fergus Falls Hillcrest

5. Detroit Lakes

Ada-Borup, NCW get first cross country team

Ada-Borup and Norman County West have combined for the first ever cross country team for either school. Spencer Ruebke is coaching the program. He's a 2010 Ada-Borup graduate, having played football, basketball and track in high school. He went to Minnesota State Moorhead for track, but ended up doing cross country for four years. Right now, he has 10 boys and only one girl. Teams need five runners to score as a team.

"Unfortunately, we won't be able to score on the girls side, but she can still participate," Ruebke said. "I guess personally I wanted to bring it because I think it's a good opportunity for the kids. It's a good alternative. I looked on the spring sports and I saw all these options. In the fall, they're limited. That's the main thing. There was a lot of interest last spring with the track kids."

First competition for Ada-Borup-Norman County West is Thursday, Sept. 1, at Thief River Falls.

Olson ready for first game with Ottertail Central

Detroit Lakes isn't the only team with a new face leading the sideline. Don Seipkes coached in Henning since 1971. He took over Ottertail Central when Henning joined with Battle Lake in 1991. He was inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013. Seipkes is currently 14th in wins in Minnesota high school football history, sporting a 266-160 record with six section titles and two state runner-up finishes.

Eric Olson played for Seipkes and was his defensive coordinator for the last 13 years, so the face isn't exactly new to the Bulldogs.

"We're sticking to a lot of the same principles," Olson said. "We're just going to keep going on with what we've been doing in the past."

Olson says he's ready for his first time as a head football coach Thursday, Sept. 1, at Barnesville.

"It's a lot more paperwork and organization, but once you get on the field it's the same," Olson said. "There's always nerves, whether I'm calling the defense or being the head coach. If I'm not nervous, I'd be a little bit worried. Coach Seipkes is a great mentor. The thing is, in our program, the kids come first, starting with their academics and character, then it's football. Setting the academics and character first, you see the respect Seipkes had for the game and it being high school football."

Email sports@forumcomm.com for any feature or notebook ideas.