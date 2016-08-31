MOORHEAD—There's nothing nice about what first-year Moorhead Park Christian coach Lawton Burgstahler wants from his Falcons on the football field.

"I feel like a lot of the teams in our conference think we're too nice," Burgstahler said. "They think 'Oh, Park Christian is coming. They're not ready to hit.' They got another thing coming this season. I don't want to be known as that."

This will be the sixth season of varsity football at Park Christian. Burgstahler is the third coach to lead the Falcons. He has no plans of looking at the past of Falcons football, which includes one season above .500 and one playoff win. The 27-year-old from Stewart, Minn., has his eyes on the future.

"It's just a different attitude," Burgstahler said. "Everything is new. New coaches, new attitude, new energy. We're just trying to change the atmosphere and just bring out the competitive side of our guys."

Burgstahler was an assistant coach on last season's 1-7 Park Christian team, coaching football and golf for the two previous years at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart High School in Hector, Minn. Burgstahler is a business teacher and when he and his wife, who is from Pelican Rapids, Minn., had a child last year, they wanted to move away from the Twin Cities. They decided on Fargo and Burgstahler found a job teaching at Park Christian and now a head coaching job.

"I always wanted to be a head coach," Burgstahler said. "I didn't think it would happen this fast, but I'm ready."

Burgstahler has just seven upperclassmen, along with 10 freshmen, this season. He sees the future in those 10 freshmen, but specifically guard Allen Doherty. Park Christian has former North Dakota State offensive lineman Zac Johnson on staff. Burgstahler says Johnson sees big things in Doherty.

"He picks things up so quickly," Burgstahler said. "He's just a natural athlete. He's a big kid. He has a natural ability to block down field."

Doherty will start this season, but Burgstahler is trying to limit the bumps of his freshmen.

"We're just really trying to protect these freshmen because four years from now I want all 10 of these guys playing," Burgstahler said. "What's happened in the past at Park Christian is a freshman comes in and starts, gets drilled a few times, and now football is no fun anymore."

At the same time, Burgstahler understands for senior captains Josh Janssen, Jared Motschenbacher and Brandon Lien, there is no looking ahead to the future of high school football. This is it for them. He's hoping they come back in a few years and see what they started.

"They're three very good leaders," Burgstahler said. "They want to be able to come back one day and say we started this. We changed the attitude around here. We may not have the most wins in school history, but we trained these freshmen and helped start it."

As for Burgstahler, he plans to stick around Park Christian.

"We moved up here for a reason," Burgstahler said. "We're going to be here for quite some time. I plan on being with Park for a long time. I fit in there. It's a nice, small school. I grew up in a small school. I love building those relationships with my athletes. I see a very strong football team in the future. It all starts here. Working through these building years."

Schedule

Sept. 1: at MACCRAY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Underwood, 5 p.m.

Sept. 16: Renville County West, 5 p.m.

Sept. 23: at Bertha-Hewitt, 5 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Laporte, 5 p.m.

Oct. 7: Fergus Falls Hillcrest, 5 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Verndale, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: Rothsay, 11 a.m.