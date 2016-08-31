Preps Plus: Four football games to watch this week

Here are four area high school football games to keep an eye on this week:

Only one team beat St. Michael-Albertville last season. That was Moorhead. It was, however, a bit of a different Spud team, as they graduated 31 seniors from last season's team. The Spuds were less than six minutes away from a rematch with the Knights in the state championship last season, but fell 17-14 in the state semifinals.

It's not often Moorhead hosts a defending state champion to open a season, but the Spuds have a tough test for their new starters. This is one of two Week 1 games in the state that includes two teams that won section championships.

Ottertail Central at Barnesville

7 p.m., Thursday, at Barnesville High School

Ottertail Central has a new football coach in Eric Olson, who was the defensive coordinator at OTC the last 13 years, and he gets an early test with Barnesville in his first game as a head football coach. The Bulldogs are fresh off a trip to the Class 2A state semifinals last season, while the Trojans lost in the Class 2A, Section 8 section championship to United North Central.

"Need to figure a piece or two out, who's starting at QB and a few lineman and we should be competitive," Barnesville coach Bryan Strand said. "Will need to work hard and constantly looking to improve."

Olson is hoping to continue the tradition at OTC, following in the footsteps of longtime coach Don Seipkes.

"Barnesville has a lot of tradition with Strand, but we have tradition too," Olson said. "It's a good test for us. I'm expecting a very competitive matchup."

West Fargo at Bismarck Century

8 p.m., Friday, at Bismarck Community Bowl

It's an early-season showdown of the top-ranked teams in Class 3A ... the No. 1 West Fargo Packers vs. the No. 2 Bismarck Century Patriots.

Century is coming off a 43-14 season-opening win over Grand Forks Red River but lost some key players from last year's Class 3A state championship team—including all-state quarterback Dalton Feeney, who is now playing college baseball at North Carolina State.

The Packers, meanwhile, are loaded for a run at a state title. In last week's 41-20 win over Minot, running back Chase Teiken rushed for 158 yards and four touchdowns. The Packers also have two linemen, Zach Willis (6-foot-5, 295 pounds) and Brandon Metz (6-2, 265 pounds), who have committed to play football at North Dakota State. Metz also plans to wrestle at NDSU.

Dickinson Trinity at Kindred

7 p.m., Friday, at Kindred High School

After a season-opening 55-6 win over 9-man defending champion Richland two weeks ago, Kindred feels it's a better team than the one that lost at Trinity last year 42-29. The challenge for the Vikings is that Trinity might be better too.

"They have a lot of speed and they like to use it," Kindred head coach Matt Crane said of Trinity, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A after a season-opening 32-8 win over Killdeer.

Dawson Kram, a senior running back out for football for the first time in three years, has speed. The defending state track champion in the 100 and 200 meter dashes rushed for 119 yards last week—including a 59-yard TD run on his first carry.

Kindred received votes in this week's Class 2A poll.