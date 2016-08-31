Hunter Lucas of Fargo Davies, center, and teammates gather around for a pep talk before the start of the Shocky Strand Invitational cross country meet Monday, August 29, 2016, at M.B. Johnson Park in Moorhead, Lucas won the event. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Hunter Lucas of Fargo Davies takes the lead early in the Shocky Strand Invitational cross country meet Monday, August 29, 2016, at M.B. Johnson Park in Moorhead, Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO—Cross country began for Fargo Davies senior Hunter Lucas for the ice cream. Five years later, running is going to get Lucas something much sweeter.

No longer is Lucas deciding between flavors at Dairy Queen, but now he's deciding between Iowa State, North Dakota State, Boise State and the University of Minnesota as to where he's going to run in college.

Lucas laughed when he thought about how his career began.

"Our middle school coach, we had a meeting during class, and he said that if we go out for cross country every Friday we get ice cream," Lucas said.

The mindset of a Division I athlete emerged via the ice cream.

"Later on, I started hating the ice cream runs," Lucas said. "I just wanted to keep running instead of going to Dairy Queen. I liked them at first because I have a little sweet tooth, but after that I started hating them because we weren't training, instead we were running to Dairy Queen and getting ice cream."

Before last cross country season, Lucas decided he was going to give up hockey and focus on running. Last fall, he finished third at the North Dakota Class A state meet covering the 5,000-meter course in a time of 16 minutes, 10.1 seconds and started drawing a lot more attention this summer.

Then this past June, he shaved more than a minute off that time. Lucas finished eighth at a New Balance national meet in North Carolina with a 5,000-meter time of 14:53.

"When I saw that time, I thought holy cow," Davies coach Jason Holland said. "This is a kid that I knew he was special. When you put down a time like that, that's when you start to really draw attention of major D-I schools."

Schools from the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Big Sky, Mountain West and the Summit League came knocking after Lucas.

"He's one of the toughest kids who I've coached," Holland said. "He's just one of those kids that's a quiet leader."

Lucas doesn't need to be loud. The feeling he gets when he crosses the finish line is all he needs. In the offseason, he ran 40-50 miles a week—most at faster paces—to prepare for this season.

"It's the feeling you get after the race," Lucas said. "After you race, after you have a good run, you just feel good. If I don't do that, I don't feel good for the day. I physically feel like I'm a couch potato. If I don't get a good workout in, I don't feel good for that day."

Holland sees many more miles left in Lucas, but first, he has his eyes set on a state title. He's already beaten the only returning runner that beat him last season in Williston's Leif Everson this season.

"He has a lot more in him," Holland said. "That's the scary part. Some of these guys in high school, that are top kids, they have a ton of miles underneath them. In summer and winter, they run, run and run. They're so burnt out when they get to the collegiate level. He has some miles, but he doesn't have a ton of miles. I don't think we've even scratched the surface."