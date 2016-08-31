Preps Plus: Players of the week
Jake Reinholz
Fargo Shanley soccer
In three games last week, Shanley's Jake Reinholz scored seven goals, including four goals in a 4-3 win against West Fargo. Reinholz has 11 goals and one assist in six games for the 5-0-1 Shanley soccer team.
Kylie Kanwischer
Fargo Shanley volleyball
At last week's East/West Invitational held in Bismarck, Shanley's volleyball team went 6-1 behind 46 kills and 17 blocks from Kylie Kanwischer. She has 58 kills for 6-2 Shanley.
Email sports@forumcomm.com to nominate athletes