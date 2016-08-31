Kolpack: Everybody he spoke to was important to Paul Gravel

FARGO—It was the last game in an officiating career that will forever be remembered by many folks in the Upper Midwest. Paul Gravel was reffing an NCAA Division II football playoff game in Kingsville, Texas, between Texas A&I and Tennessee-Martin.

At the final horn, Gravel went searching for the game ball—and took it.

"He actually stole the game ball, they later saw it on video and sent him the bill," said Thomas Gravel, his son. "He paid it."

The game was played on Nov. 26, 1988. The family knows it because the ball is still on the wall in the basement of the family home in south Fargo.

After 81 years, the final horn on earth sounded for "Gabby," who passed away earlier this week after enduring a heart condition for many years. It was 25 years ago when he overcame myocarditis, a virus that attacked his heart.

"Most people don't survive it, he did," Thomas said. "We've kind of been on borrowed time the last 25 years."

It was borrowed time that thousands of North Dakota State basketball fans saw, even if they didn't see it. He was the guy at the scorers' table who ran the shot clock, the guy who pushed the button every time there was a change of possession.

It's not an easy job simply because your attention and focus can never take a play off. What it did, more than that, was keep a long time referee and educator around sports and kids.

Former Bison basketball coach and assistant athletic director Erv Inniger asked Paul if he would consider doing the job for one year, more of a favor to help the program out.

"That lasted 19 years," Thomas said.

As a ref, he teamed with Dana Powers to form one of the most recognizable crews around the old Division II North Central Conference. Talk about going into a war zone of basketball, some of those games with passionate coaches who shall we say weren't afraid to voice their opinions had to have been an exercise in intensity.

Yet, with all the travel for football and basketball, his job as an assistant principal at Agassiz Junior High in Fargo always took a priority. Nobody can remember him missing a day because of officiating. When Thomas was younger, and if his dad was traveling alone, he would sometimes go with him.

Once, on the way back from Grand Forks after a University of North Dakota basketball game, the winter weather made visibility a chore on I-29.

"I literally had my door open so I could watch the lines to stay on the road," Thomas said. "We got back but in hindsight we should have stayed in town."

It wasn't uncommon for Gabby to ref a game at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, and drive in the wee hours of the morning to get back to Fargo. The following morning, a few hours later, it wasn't uncommon for him to hang out in the Agassiz lunch room to get to know the students.

"You don't learn about kids sitting in your office and Paul was a master at that," said Dick Warner, the former principal at Agassiz. "He just had a way with people. Always approachable."

I know this to be true because I go back 40 years with the family. I was one of those kids who approached him. His daughter, Julia, was in my class. Thomas is a year older.

He always called me "Jeffer," in his voice that always had a certain intensity to it. It didn't matter where, whether it was in junior high or at halftime of a Bison game in the last several years.

"One of his things was he had to know where everybody was from," Thomas said. "It didn't matter if it was somebody at Cashwise. Where you from? Wishek? Did you play for coach so and so? One of his nurses at Sanford was from Somalia. He found out everything about her, what she did and where she went to school."

That was Gabby. He never changed. A Rosary and gathering is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. at Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church. Visitation is Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10-11 a.m. followed by the funeral at the same church.