New OC Johnson expecting growth by Leidner, Gophers offense

Dec 28, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner (7) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Ford Field. Minnesota won 21-14. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota sophomore quarterback Mitch Leidner drops back to pass against Northwestern in the third quarter at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, October 11, 2014. The Gophers beat Northwestern, 24-17. (Pioneer Press: John Autey)

MINNEAPOLIS—Gophers senior quarterback Mitch Leidner will have newfound freedom when he goes to the line of scrimmage in Thursday's season opener.

If Oregon State presents a problematic defensive front for Minnesota's play call, Leidner can audible from a catalog of alternatives. These liberties aren't inalienable rights, but the result of Leidner's passing grade in new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson's quarterbacking class.

Johnson coaches the quarterbacks in a similar way to how he was taught as a three-year starter playing ahead of future Super Bowl champ Kurt Warner at Northern Iowa in the early 1990s.

"It's probably from the way I was raised at the position," Johnson said. "Certainly, defenses are much more complex than when I played, so you have to take that into account."

Gophers head coach Tracy Claeys, a defensive coordinator for 16 seasons, thought the Gophers offense was simplistic at times last season. Too often, if Minnesota had two running backs in the formation, they ran the ball. In one-back sets, they threw it. Audibles were a check to single alternative.

So, the day after regular season ended last November, Claeys fired offensive coordinator Matt Limegrover and quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski. He then hired Johnson, a Lakeville, Minn., native, to rejuvenate an offense that failed to crack top 100 rankings in scoring and total offense on a team that went 6-7 in 2015.

"I was told by everybody who's coached with Coach Johnson before that he does a tremendous job of taking advantage of weaknesses and how people have to defend him," Claeys said.

Class in session

As Leidner recovered from December surgery to repair extensive ligament damage in his left foot, he was kept out of contact situations in spring practices. In the QB meeting room, however, it was full-go.

Also the quarterbacks coach, Johnson quizzed each QB by giving them an offensive formation and play, with a defense front, blitz and coverage.

"I will say, 'Draw it,'" Johnson said.

Johnson wants the QBs to visualize and then communicate what they are going to see on the field — right down to the technique of the defensive linemen.

"I put quite a heavy demand on my guys," he said. "If I have a picture of it, and they can put it back on paper, then they are beginning to understand what we are trying to get accomplished."

Johnson implemented his offense in spring practices, and the tests were a way for the quarterbacks to build an elementary understanding. Come fall, they whizzed some of the exams.

"Our knowledge of the game has gone up a tremendous amount," said Leidner, who will play in his 36th college game Thursday. "Each time he gives us (a quiz), we're all finishing them faster than we did the last time."

Under Limegrover, Leidner said, most of the plays and audibles were predetermined. "You used to just go up there, snap the football, hand it off to the running back," Leidner said. "Now, you've got to be able to see everything that's going on."

Leidner, who is 16-13 as a starter, has adapted well. He said he's able to recognize telltale signs, such as when a linebacker is tipping off a blitz.

"We're not going to lock (Leidner) into just saying you have to check to this one thing," Claeys said. "He has done a tremendous job with that — with everything he's seen in fall camp."

Leading off at Lakeville

Lakeville South coach Larry Thompson recalled a 1980s film session when he was the head coach of the Lakeville Panthers at the home of assistant coach Dick Johnson. As the 16-millimeter film rolled in the basement, Dick's son Jay would listen to the coaches break down blocking schemes.

"He was always listening," said Thompson, who was inducted into the Minnesota's coaches hall of fame in 2014. "He was watching what you were going over."

By his freshman year in 1984, Johnson was Lakeville's backup quarterback.

"He had been to so many practices that he rolled right into it, and knew what he was doing before the other kids realized what was happening," Thompson said.

Come the state playoffs that season, the senior QB starter got hurt and Johnson's number was called. Thompson recalls Johnson "doing well," but Johnson has another memories.

"I know that it wasn't the best day for me," he said. "It was very eye-opening ... as a freshman, stepping into that. Maybe that was preparing me for something down the road."

Oh, it was groundwork, all right. Dick Johnson was Jay's position coach, and there was no preferential treatment.

"He made the statement to me, 'You are not my son anymore when we walk on the field,'" Jay recalled. "That was a little bit hard for me at first."

If Jay screwed up, Dick didn't hold back. "He let everybody on that team know," Jay said.

Jay developed into an all-state quarterback and graduated in 1988. But then-Gophers coach John Gutekunst showed little interest.

"I think I was a solid player, and we had some good teams at Lakeville," Jay said. "I think there was some recognition and some awareness, but it was more in the initial generalities in recruiting. It didn't get that far along."

At Northern Iowa, Johnson threw for more than 8,000 yards and won three Gateway Conference championships. He kept Warner, who was a year younger, on the bench.

"It was very cordial," Johnson said of his relationship with Warner. "We were good friends but also very competitive. I'm sure (there was) frustration on his end at times and all that."

Coaching climb

While Johnson was done playing after Northern Iowa, Warner would become a two-time NFL MVP in 1999 and 2001. He directed the "Greatest Show on Turf," the 1999 St. Louis Rams, to the Super Bowl title.

Johnson and Warner have stayed in touch, and Johnson has tossed out the idea of having Warner come speak to the Gophers in the offseason.

"It's always good for guys to hear it from someone that has been through it and been on that level," Johnson said.

Johnson got his coaching start at Columbia (Mo.) Hickman High School while going to graduate school at Missouri. His first college coaching job was at Augsburg College in Minneapolis in 1995. Johnson was one of three finalists, and the only one with a complete playbook.

"He was on his way, you could tell," then-Augsburg coach Jack Osberg said. "He was years ahead of his age-level peers in what he wanted to imply or teach."

Johnson went on the next year to Truman State in 1995, Kansas in 1997, Southern Mississippi in 2003, Louisville in 2008 and Central Michigan in 2010. In 2011, he became offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette and had success there until last season.

The Rajun Cajuns set school records for total offense and scoring in 2012 and finished 22nd in the country in rushing in 2014. They dipped last season, finishing 83rd in scoring offense (26.4 points per game) and 77th in total offense (380.4 yards per game).

Settling in

From his home in the northern suburbs, Johnson wakes up at 4:20 a.m. each work day and drives to the U to get in his morning workout. Some days, he will run at faster pace over a shorter distance. Other days, he might reach eight to 10 miles or he will lift weights.

"That is pretty ingrained in what I do," Johnson said. "That keeps my sanity, so to speak."

Thompson has watched Johnson's climb and believes he will be a good influence on Leidner, who also was coached by Dick Johnson at Lakeville South.

"Mitch is kind of high strung at times, so it's a good calm demeanor for him," Thompson said.

Last season, Limegrover, who was also the offensive line coach, called the Gophers' running plays, while Zebrowski coordinated the passing game. Claeys didn't like that.

"It's nice to have one guy; that's just what I'm comfortable with as you go through things," he said. "Everybody is in there and hears the same ideas and makes those decisions."

The offensive has been installed, the quizzes graded and the game plan for Oregon State devised.

"He's extremely organized and has the kids ready to play," Claeys said. "Like I said, everything is new to everyone on that side of the ball, but I think he's done a great job of getting the kids we got prepared, and we'll see how well we execute."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.