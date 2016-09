Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater warms up Aug. 18 before the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Teddy Bridgewater could miss more than one season depending on his recovery from a horrific knee injury.

The Minnesota Vikings' quarterback is out for the 2016 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and dislocated knee cap. The dislocation creates long-term concerns.

"This isn't the typical ACL repair from a non-contact injury, where all you have to worry about is making the knee stable," Armin Tehrany of Manhattan Orthopedic Care told USA Today. "With a knee dislocation, you have to worry about the loss of function in the injured knee for the rest of the patient's life."

Bridgewater left the field Tuesday in an ambulance and the Vikings called off practice just 25 minutes into the workout because of the severity of the injury, which leaves Minnesota's offense in the hands of 36-year-old journeyman Shaun Hill.

Bridgewater is expected to recover from reconstructive knee surgery in nine months, but if arterial or nerve damage is discovered, his return could be well over a year down the road.