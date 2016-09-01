Vikings QB could miss 1-2 years, issues statement on rehab

Teddy Bridgewater could miss more than one season depending on his recovery from a horrific knee injury.

The Minnesota Vikings' quarterback is out for the 2016 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and dislocated knee cap. The dislocation creates long-term concerns.

"This isn't the typical ACL repair from a non-contact injury, where all you have to worry about is making the knee stable," Armin Tehrany of Manhattan Orthopedic Care told USA Today. "With a knee dislocation, you have to worry about the loss of function in the injured knee for the rest of the patient's life."

Bridgewater released a statement through the Vikings.com website on Thursday.

"I want to thank the Wilf Family and the entire Vikings organization, all of my teammates, friends, Eric Sugarman and the amazing Vikings athletic training staff and the fans who have sent me messages and wished me well. Your thoughts and prayers mean a lot to me and have helped me in this difficult time. There are great players and great leaders in our locker room who are going to fight to the end to reach the goals we set for 2016. I will be there mentally, physically and in spirit to support them accomplish those goals.

In order to have a testimony, you have to have a test. I come from amazing DNA, I watched my mom fight and win against breast cancer. We will, as a team, attack my rehab with the same vigor and energy. My faith is strong, my faith is unwavering and my vision is clear. My purpose will not be denied."

Bridgewater left the field Tuesday in an ambulance and the Vikings called off practice just 25 minutes into the workout because of the severity of the injury, which leaves Minnesota's offense in the hands of 36-year-old journeyman Shaun Hill.

Bridgewater is expected to recover from reconstructive knee surgery in nine months, but if arterial or nerve damage is discovered, his return could be well over a year down the road.