Bailey Life is one of the quarterbacks trying for the starting spot on the Moorhead High School football team. Dave Wallis / The Forum

MOORHEAD—Moorhead's football team was less than six minutes away from the Class 5A state championship game last season. Mac Brown's 12-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes, 26 seconds remaining proved to be the winner for St. Thomas Academy in a 17-14 loss for the Spuds in the state semifinals.

The Spuds watched as St. Michael-Albertville—a team the Spuds beat—won the state title, and the drought since Moorhead's last state title in 1987 continued. St. Michael-Albertville's only loss last season was to Moorhead.

Now, the question for coach Kevin Feeney, is how one replaces the 31 seniors he lost from last season.

"That's a great question," Feeney said.

Defensively, the Spuds lose their entire secondary and linebacking corps, along with their best defensive lineman from last season. On offense, Moorhead loses a quarterback that started the last two seasons, their top two running backs, one of which started on both sides of the ball since he was a sophomore, and two offensive linemen, one of which started both ways since he was a sophomore.

"Overall, graduating class, there's no doubt that this is the biggest group we've lost," Feeney said in regards to the seven years he's been at Moorhead. "We had Nate Stich that started for three years, Brody Jerome for three years, Mike Duginski for three years. If you had to look at the only sophomores to start (since I started coaching) it was (North Dakota State running back) Chase Morlock and (University of North Dakota linebacker) Jade Lawrence, and they're playing at the FCS level."

Players will get their chances to take over the open spots from last season. There's a quarterback battle between Bailey Life and Jack Stetz. There are six running backs that will get shots in Week 1 with Otis Weah and Sam Grove returning the most experience in the backfield. The offensive line returns four players with experience, two of which played full time. Muhamad Abdi and Kaleb Liebl started on the offensive line, while Abdul Younis and Justin Monroe rotated at guard last season. All are back this season. Feeney also has a lot of confidence in kicker Brady Leach, who hit a couple of field goals last season longer than 40 yards.

Younis returns experience on the defensive line, along with Cody Williamson, and Hunter Brandt played a lot of snaps at linebacker with James Eggert, all of whom are back this season. There may not be a lot of varsity experience, but Feeney sees literal strength.

"Overall strength, this is the strongest football team we've had in the seven years I've been here," Feeney said. "This senior and junior and sophomore class has produced the most guys that made our top level in the weight room, and last year's group set the record. That's a tribute to the kids and our strength group in the offseason. Now, we need to translate that to Friday nights."

There isn't much time for a learning curve, as the Spuds open the season against state champion St. Michael-Albertville. Feeney hopes this group realizes they were ready to start last season, but were just behind a talented senior class.

"That's a quick barometer to find out where you're at. We're going to find out pretty quick who has the confidence to play Friday nights," Feeney said of the matchup with St. Michael-Albertville. "We have varsity players that just got stuck behind a great class, so they didn't get enough varsity opportunity that normally a junior gets. They have to accept that and take on the mindset that it's their turn. It's their team. We know you didn't play, but that doesn't mean you weren't ready."

Schedule

Sept. 2: St. Michael-Albertville, 6 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Sartell-St. Stephen, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: at St. Cloud Apollo, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Brainerd, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: Willmar, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Bemidji, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19: Elk River, 7 p.m.