    After 18 years, Burgau to retire from RedHawks at season's end

    By Jeff Kolpack Today at 12:55 p.m.
    FARGO—The first clue something was different in the moments before the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Kansas City T-Bones American Association baseball game was the RedHawks assistant coach. He didn't go into the dugout.

    Bucky Burgau remained near the third base foul line with his manager, Doug Simunic, nearby. A video tribute essentially told the Newman Outdoor Field crowd what was about to happen: Burgau will retire from the club after 18 years.

    It will end one of the longest head coach-assistant coach tandems around with Simunic having been the field general for Fargo-Moorhead since the club's inception in 1996.

    It was the final home game of the season for the RedHawks, the reason for the announcement. Fargo-Moorhead finishes its season with four games in Winnipeg.

