Wide receiver Damon Gibson had eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns. That performance helped spark the Dragons to a 41-24 victory against Wayne State in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football at Alex Nemzek Stadium, the season opener for both teams.

"I thought Damon had a superb game," Dragons head coach Steve Laqua said.

Gibson scored the final touchdown of the first half and added the game's final touchdown. Carr completed 26 of 36 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Carr also added an 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter.

"We've got enough confidence in each other, that when's he's in trouble, just throw it," said Gibson, who is from Beardsley, Minn.

MSUM's big plays weren't limited to offense.

The Dragons made an important defensive stop early in the second half. The Wildcats started a drive at the MSUM 4-yard line after the Dragons misplayed and muffed a punt that Wayne State recovered. Two plays later, the Wildcats faced a third-and-goal from the 2. Sophomore fullback Houston Huss was stuffed near the line of scrimmage and fumbled. Dragons senior linebacker Aaron Bohl recovered the ball at the 1.

"We made a play with our back to the wall in that situation," Laqua said.

MSUM followed that turnover with a 9-play, 99-yard drive. Gibson sparked that march with a 43-yard reception that moved the ball to the Dragons 44. He went up over two Wayne State defenders to make the catch.

"I just threw it, gave it my all, and he just went up and made a play," Carr said. "That catch was amazing."

Dragons running back Austin Stone capped the long, momentum-shifting drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. That gave MSUM a 35-10 lead with 6 minutes, 11 seconds to play in the third quarter.

"I think that was a pretty big momentum changer," Gibson said of the fumble and ensuing 99-yard scoring drive. "Their offense was already kind of feeling it after getting stopped."

Carr started fast, passing for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for 53 yards and one score in the first two quarters. Carr capped his strong opening half with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Gibson.

On that play, Gibson got behind a Wayne State defender. Carr lofted a perfect pass that Gibson caught in stride and took into the end zone. That gave the Dragons a 21-10 lead with 3 minutes, 1 seconds to play until halftime.

"(Gibson) came up big on a lot of catches," Carr said.

MSUM had 257 yards at halftime, including 141 rushing yards. The Dragons finished with 528 yards, including 233 on the ground.

"I think we clicked on a lot of good levels," Carr said.

WSC 0 10 14 0-24

MSUM 7 14 14 6-41

MSUM-Ambrose 25 pass from Carr (Tjosvold kick)

WSC-Knudson 35 FG

MSUM-Carr 8 run (Tjosvold kick)

WSC-Rogers 39 pass from Osborn (Knudson kick)

MSUM-Gibson 37 pass from Carr (Tjosvold kick)

MSUM-Moore 9 pass from Carr (Tjosvold kick)

MSUM-Stone 1 run (Tjosvold kick)

WSC-Rogers 4 pass from Osborn (Knudson kick)

WSC-Roth 1 pass from Osborn (Knudson kick)

MSUM-Gibson 11 pass from Carr (kick blocked)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: WSC, Trimble 20-110, Kline 5-21, Osborn 8-5, Huss 1-0. MSUM, Stone 19-97, Carr 13-63, Colgrove 8-39, Sweep 5-29, Braaten 1-9, Team 1-(minus-4).

PASSING: WSC, Osborn 23-40-0 255 yards. MSUM, Carr 26-36-0 288, Hodge 1-2-0 7.

RECEIVING: WSC, Rogers 11-123, Dunson 3-32, Slaughter 2-40, Williams 2-28, Roth 2-11, Clark 1-13, Wegner 1-6, Kline 1-2. MSUM, Braaten 9-64, Gibson 8-156, Ambrose 4-34, Moore 3-28, Swartz 1-7, Hanf 1-5, Groth 1-1.