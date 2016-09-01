Mustangs grab home-opening win over in-city rival West Fargo

WEST FARGO—Kalli Hegerle was recognized for the 1,000th kill of her volleyball career before West Fargo Sheyenne's home opener against West Fargo on Thursday, Sept. 1. Kari Thompson, head coach for North Dakota State where Hegerle is verbally committed, was in attendance. On top of it all, the Mustangs were playing in-city rival West Fargo.

The junior had a lot of eyes on her, but she didn't falter.

Hegerle provided 21 kills, five aces, 10 digs and 12 assists to propel West Fargo Sheyenne to a 3-1 (25-18, 25-14, 15-25, 26-24) Eastern Dakota Conference victory over West Fargo at West Fargo Sheyenne High School.

"This is our gym, and we're going to protect it," Hegerle said. "This is our house. ... The students sections were great, just going back and forth. It was so fun."

West Fargo Sheyenne (6-2, 2-0 EDC) badly wanted to make good on its home court advantage, especially against West Fargo. The Mustangs, propelled by the noise of their home crowd, jumped to a lead and never looked back.

The home team secured the first set, but not after falling to an early deficit on Packers aces. Seven West Fargo Sheyenne players recorded a kill for a balanced offense in the first set victory.

West Fargo Sheyenne wouldn't need to comeback in the second set though. The Mustangs jumped to a 9-1 lead and kept the momentum for a 2-0 set advantage.

"We wanted to come out and play our game," Mustangs head coach Leah Newton said, "and not let the extra things get in the way of us focusing on our job as a team. We did a really good job in the first two sets taking care of business."

Despite early injuries, the Packers wouldn't be swept. They built up a 9-2 lead early in the third set, and although the Mustangs got as close as 18-13 at a West Fargo timeout, the Packers closed on a 7-2 run to take a set victory.

"The way we came out in the third and fourth set to battle and fight like this to pick up the pieces after being down 0-2, I couldn't be prouder," West Fargo head coach Kelsey Peterson said. "We'll see them again, and we're going to get better."

The Packers (5-3, 1-1) were led by Darian Chwialkowski's 17 kills to go with five aces.

"We gained a lot of confidence in that third set," Chwialkowski said. "That really helped with everybody's momentum going into the fourth set."

West Fargo took a 10-5 lead in the fourth, but West Fargo Sheyenne tallied seven unanswered points to take back the match-deciding set. The Packers and Mustangs would exchange leads until they tied at 24, but West Fargo Sheyenne scored twice to pull away for the victory.

"We kind of expected it coming into the game. We knew there was going to be a lot of adversity we had to overcome," Hegerle said. "I think we just had a drive from last year when we lost."

Though the Mustangs avenge their loss to the Packers from last season, neither team is backing down in their next matchup.

"Every time that we match up with them, we know it's going to be close and that it's going to be a tough match," Peterson said. "It's the first week of our EDC season, so this is going to be about how we respond to this, get into the gym and improve our game, which we'll continue to do."

For the Mustangs, Newton said for her team to take back control of the match and get the win was a big confidence boost moving forward.

"It's a nice rivalry to have. We had a big crowd," Newton said. "So there's a lot of extra factors that play into a game like this. I think it was a big deal for us to step up and come out with that win so early in the season."

WF (kills-blocks-aces): Schaeffer 3-0-3, Chwialkowski 17-0-1, Erickson 2-0-1, Schatz 7-1-0, Pfaff 9-1-3, Morris 0-0-0 (31 assists, 7 digs).

WFS: Hegerle 21-0-5, Blanche 0-0-1, Terhark 1-1-0, Wolf 4-2-0, Asp 4-0-0, Prochaska 1-0-2 (25 assists), Casey Coste 0-0-0 (20 digs), Borchardt 6-4-2, Dobrinz 1-1-0.