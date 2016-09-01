Metro high school volleyball roundups

WAHPETON, N.D.—Kylie Kanwischer tallied nine kills and Julia Vetter added 28 assists to lead Fargo Shanley to a 3-0 win in Eastern Dakota Conference play.

Brookelyn Dew recorded seven kills along with seven digs for the Deacons.

The Deacons are now 7-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

Fargo North 3, Valley City 0

FARGO—Alexis Bachmeier had 13 kills along with three aces and Kaia Hudson totaled 27 digs to boost Fargo North to a 3-0 win over Valley City.

Maddi Holm added 43 assists and Emma Bartleson recorded 28 assists for the Spartans.

The Spartans move to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the EDC.

Fargo Davies 3, Fargo South 0

FARGO—Kaitlyn Anderson sparked Fargo Davies with 13 kills in the win over Fargo South.

Kenzee Langlie led the Eagles with 34 assists.

Fargo Davies is 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the EDC.

The Bruins are now 4-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

Oak Grove 3, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 1

FARGO—Emily Teigen totaled 17 kills and four aces and Marley Holt added 13 kills as Fargo Oak Grove defeated Wyndmere-Lidgerwood on Thursday.

Avery Zasada added 10 digs and Emily Card totaled 37 assists in the win for the Grovers.