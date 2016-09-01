Metro high school soccer roundups

MOORHEAD—Noah Yak netted three goals for the Spuds in the 5-0 win over Buffalo. Jacob McCarthy and Joey Grundstrom both added goals for Moorhead.

Zach Olson and Suleman Ali added assists for the Spuds.

Fargo North 1, Grand Forks Central 1

GRAND FORKS—Karson Spiess scored Fargo North's lone goal on a penalty kick in the 59th minute in a 1-1 tie against Grand Forks Central on Thursday.

Charlie Thielman recorded eight saves for the Spartans.

Jackson Carr tallied two saves for the Knights.

Fargo Shanley 1, Fargo South 1

FARGO—Rajesh Thapa scored the lone goal for the Bruins in the 1-1 tie. Menkeh Mendin assisted on the goal. No other information was provided.

West Fargo 7, Grand Forks Red River

WEST FARGO—Mahamed Osman and Telvin Vah both netted two goals for the Packers in the win over the Roughriders.

Bryce McKinnon collected five saves for West Fargo.

Fargo Davies 1, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

FARGO—Mason Brekke scored the only goal to lead Fargo Davies to a 1-0 win against West Fargo Sheyenne.

Noah Sahr tallied seven saves for the Eagles and Zachary Douglas recorded 10 saves for the Mustangs.