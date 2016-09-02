Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner (7) rushes around the corner past Oregon State Beavers linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu (47) in the second quarter at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday night. Photo by Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports.

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Rodney Smith (1) rushes for a touchdown past Oregon State Beavers cornerback Xavier Crawford (22) in the second quarter at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Thursday night. Photo by Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS - The Gophers didn’t make much look easy during the 2015 non-conference schedule. After losing a close game to Texas Christian in the opener, Minnesota’s three wins were by a combined nine points.

Nothing changed in Thursday’s season opener.

In the third quarter, Minnesota’s miscues led to nine points for Oregon State, giving the Beavers, who won two games a year ago, a 23-17 lead.

But in the fourth quarter, Minnesota running back Rodney Smith scored from 2 yards out for a 24-23 lead. With less than five minutes left, Gophers linebacker Jaylen Waters made a tackle on fourth-and-1 to force a Beavers turnover on downs.

Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner scored on a sneak with 1:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, but a two-point conversion failed.

The crack remained open for a Minnesota team that was a 13-point favorite. But by a tiny margin, the Gophers held on for a 30-23 win in front of an announced crowd of 44,582 at TCF Bank Stadium.

Smith finished with 125 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Mitch Leidner had 76 rushing yards and two scores. Leidner’s two touchdowns tied and passed Rickey Foggie for most career rushing touchdowns for a quarterback (25).

In the air, Leidner was 13 of 26 for 130 yards.

In the third quarter, Gophers center Tyler Moore and Leidner failed to connect on a pistol snap. Leidner couldn’t catch the snap nor recover it in the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety.

Then three minutes later, Drew Wolitarsky muffed a punt, with the Beavers recovering at Minnesota’s 25-yard line. Darell Garretson found a releasing Tim Cook coming out of the backfield for a 12-yard touchdown connection and a Beavers lead.

Gophers true freshman defensive end Tai’yon Devers was the impact player in the first half as Minnesota took a 17-14 lead. He had two sacks and two forced fumbles — both big plays led to Gophers touchdowns.

On the first play of the second quarter, Devers’ speed rush allowed him to strip Garretson, and tackle Steven Richardson recovered.

The Gophers scored a touchdown six plays later when Leidner rushed in from 7 yards out.

On the next drive, Devers stripped Garretson again, with fellow true freshman Kamal Martin recovering.

Minnesota then drove 59 yards over seven plays, with Smith plunging over the goal line on a 4-yard run. Scoring off consecutive turnovers, the Gophers led 14-7 midway through the second quarter.

To start the game, the Gophers appeared to force a second consecutive three-and-out for Oregon State when middle linebacker Cody Poock was flagged for a targeting on a late hit on Landry Payne.

After a review, the call stood, and the Gophers’ leading tacker from 2015 was ejected from the game. The Gophers later lost Jon Celestin and Devers to ejections for targeting.

The ejection of Poock jumpstarted the Beavers, who went 89 yards over seven plays. The capstone was a 6-yard touchdown pass from Garretson to Noah Togiai. The drive’s big plays were a 31-yard pass from Garretson to fullback Ryan Nall and a 40-yard run by Nall.

The Gophers’ offense had outstanding field position on its first two drives, Oregon State’s 44 and 45 — but failed to manage a single first down in the first live action for new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson’s offense.