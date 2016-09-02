MOORHEAD — Minnesota Twins President Dave St. Peter will headline the second annual Sports Communication Conference hosted by Minnesota State University Moorhead in October.

St. Peter, who as Twins president since 2002 has overseen the team's day-to- day operations, strategic planning and interaction with Major League Baseball, will be the keynote speaker at the day's lunch.

MSUM created the conference last year to provide students the opportunity to network with top sports communication professionals and learn what happens behind the scenes at sporting events, according to Liz Conmy, an assistant professor in MSUM's School of Communication and Journalism and the organizer of the sports conference.

The free conference, which is open to all area high school and college students, explores the fastest growing careers in sports through nine 45-minute morning breakout sessions covering promotion and public relations, new media/social media, technology and producing, writing and reporting, broadcasting and entrepreneurship. Afternoon sessions will provide hands-on demonstrations of TV and radio broadcasts, sports photography and tours of MSUM facilities.

The conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on campus. For more information or to register, visit the conference's site www.mnstate.edu/sports-conference.

Last year's inaugural conference drew 150 participants.

St. Peter joined the Twins as an intern in 1990 and over his first decade with the franchise held a variety of positions including Pro Shop manager, communications manager, vice president of corporate communications and senior vice president of business affairs. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D., with a degree in public relations, advertising and applied communications.

WDAY 970 AM radio host Mike McFeely also will broadcast his show from 8:30 to 11 a.m. live from the Comstock Memorial Union on campus. And attendees are welcome to catch some of the live action.

The conference is co-hosted by MSUM's School of Communication and Journalism and Forum Communications Co., which is headquartered in Fargo.