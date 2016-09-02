Georges injured his leg in UND's season-opening loss at Stony Brook on Thursday, Sept. 1.

"Injuries are something as a coach that you never want to deal with, but unfortunately they are part of the game and the one suffered by Clive Georges in last night's game at Stony Brook will keep him out for the remainder of the season," Schweigert said in a news release. "Due to the nature of his leg injury, Clive and one of our athletic trainers, Sean Degerstrom, remained in New York last night as he awaits to have surgery there. At this time, we are not exactly sure when he will be able to return back to Grand Forks, but we're all extremely disappointed this had to happen to Clive. He was in great shape, had a tremendous fall camp for us and was going to be a big part of our offense this season."

Georges, a senior from Key West, Fla., had three catches for 30 yards when the injury occurred on UND's opening drive of the second half. The Arizona transfer suffered an injury in the season-opener at Wyoming last season, but returned to play in the team's final five games. He had 13 catches for 280 yards in seven career games for the Fighting Hawks.