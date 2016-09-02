Vikings QB Hill has history of stepping up

Aug 12, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Shaun Hill (13) hands the ball off to fullback Zach Line (48) in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. The Vikings won 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS — Wherever veteran quarterback Shaun Hill goes, devastating injuries to starting quarterbacks seem to follow.

Hill has made a career out of stepping up — more out of necessity than choice — as the No. 2 option in times of crisis. Usually a bridesmaid. Briefly a bride.

He started in San Francisco after Alex Smith's broken shoulder in 2008, in Detroit after Matthew Stafford's separated shoulder in 2010, and in St. Louis after Sam Bradford's tore an anterior cruciate ligament with the Rams in 2014.

Are we forgetting anyone important?

Oh, yes. Add Teddy Bridgewater and his wrecked left knee to that list.

Hill has worn No. 13 for most of his career, and his mere presence has been unlucky for those ahead of him on the depth chart. The narrative continues for the 36-year-old Hill, now the presumed starter for the Vikings, a team that started training camp with championship aspirations.

After Thursday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium, Hill spoke to reporters, his first public comments since Bridgewater went down Tuesday.

"I feel good," Hill said. "I feel comfortable with this offense. I feel comfortable with the guys. I had a chance to work with all of them. I know exactly what Coach (Mike) Zimmer is expecting out of me. I know exactly what Coach (Norv) Turner is expecting out of me. I feel good in this role."

Hill, a 15-year NFL veteran, might believe he is the man to lead the Vikings this season, but the team brass seems to have doubts.

Within hours of Bridgewater's injury, Zimmer expressed his belief in Hill. But while declaring his "utmost confidence" in Hill before Thursday's game, general manager Rick Spielman essentially guaranteed the organization would bring in another quarterback by Monday's practice.

When asked about the potential quarterback competition, Hill was short.

"Honestly, I don't have any thoughts about it," he said. "I haven't thought about it. I probably won't think about it."

At 36, Hill is likely a game manager at this point of his career. The good news is the Vikings might have the pieces to make that work. They still have a top-tier defense, and Hill will be aided by Adrian Peterson, the best running back in the NFL.

Signed by Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2002, Hill has had some success as a fill-in starter. He is 16-18 in 34 career starts, making 16 of those with the 49ers, 10 with the Lions and eight with the Rams.

Those appearances with the Rams two years ago are his only starts over the past five seasons, raising concerns that he might not be able to play a full 16-game schedule.

Hill brushed that question away, too.

"After the first quarter of the first regular-season game, most guys are banged up. That's just how it is," he said. "A lot of people don't understand that part of it. That's how everybody plays every game. So, no, I'm not worried about it."

His teammates don't seem worried, either. A sparse locker room — many players dashed out right after the game — had Hill's back Thursday.

"I feel like Shaun is going to do a great job for us, and I have confidence in him and he's shown what he's able to do in the passing game," Peterson said.

Added tight end Kyle Rudolph, "He's more than capable and we have all the confidence in the world in Shaun."

With the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11, that's to be expected. What happens over the next few days — especially after team's pare to the NFL maximum of 53 players on Saturday — will certainly alter perceptions.

In the meantime, Hill insists he's ready to step in for another injured starter.

"All I know is I'm going to bring everything I have every single day. That's the only thing I've ever done," Hill said. "That's the only way I got a start in this league. That's the only reason I've stuck around. It's that same mentality, and that's the same mentality I'm going to bring this year."

