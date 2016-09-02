Buxton's power surges in return to Twins

Sep 1, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) rounds second base after hitting a two run home run during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—After Byron Buxton homered Thursday for the fifth time in nine games, including four straight games last week at Triple-A Rochester, it was fair to wonder if something had been tweaked in the speedy center fielder's swing.

"I don't think he's trying to elevate more balls," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "When you're talking about five home runs in the course of 10 days or whatever, how much was it him staying on the ball a little bit longer, trusting his hands more? How much was it the mistake of the pitches that he's been hitting out?"

Buxton's three-run shot off Chicago White Sox lefty Jose Quintana gave him a combined 13 homers this year, including 11 for the Red Wings. That set a career high for a single season, surpassing the 12 Buxton hit in his epic 2013 season at Class A Cedar Rapids and high-A Fort Myers.

Over the previous two injury-marred seasons, Buxton had managed a combined 13 homers in 545 at-bats. This year, he has taken a combined 390 at-bats.

"It's just such a small sample size that you can't take it too much farther than that," Molitor said of the recent surge. "I think it builds confidence, if anything, that he gets a mistake and he's been able to do some damage. I'm looking for consistency of contact. When the home runs come, that's always a bonus."

Buxton struck out 32 times and walked just three times last month in Triple-A, a whopping 41.6 percent strikeout rate that made his promotion in advance of Monday's Rochester finale a bit surprising.

Quite a journey

Buxton said it cost more than $500 upon arrival Thursday to retrieve his wife Lindsey's truck at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Buxton had left the vehicle parked at MSP after being demoted to Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 7 after a road game at Tampa Bay.

He paid the fee without complaint, just happy to be back in the majors.

He also had a flat tire on his way to the Rochester, N.Y., airport after receiving a postgame promotion. That led to him walking toward the airport in the wee hours before thinking better of it and calling Mike Herman, Twins director of team travel, who quickly arranged for a tow truck to take Buxton and his ride back to the rental car center.

"I didn't know what else to do," Buxton said. "I didn't want to drive on the rims."

Briefly

Lefty reliever Buddy Boshers (elbow) was activated off the disabled list following his second rehab outing Thursday night at Triple-A Rochester. Boshers walked three in a 36-pitch, five-out showing Wednesday, but Rochester pitching coach Stu Cliburn told Twins counterpart Neil Allen the fastball command was good enough.

Outfielder Robbie Grossman tested his strained right oblique with a few swings in the cage Friday and said the area is "progressing." The injury doesn't bother the switch hitter more from one side or the other, and throwing and running are no issue. "It's feeling better every day," he said.

Twins reliever Trevor May (back) had no issues after throwing 20 pitches (including offspeed) on Wednesday in the bullpen. He plans to throw again in the bullpen Saturday. He could face hitters in live batting practice next week.

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier and shortstop Eduardo Escobar spent about two hours at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday. They even worked their way into a Wiffle ball game with a surprised group of young fairgoers before heading off to work.

Journeyman reliever Sean Burnett, who made 29 appearances with a 2.15 ERA at Rochester this year, had his contract selected by the Washington Nationals on Friday as expected. The Twins dealt Burnett, 33, to the Nationals recently after deciding they wouldn't be able to bring him up.