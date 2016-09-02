UND's Riley Koberinksi (15), far left, Olivia Geiwitz (5), center right and Kennedy Kidd (31) fight for possession against NDSU's Holly Enderle (8) in Grand Forks, ND on Friday, September 2, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

NDSU's Mariah Haberle (12) lines up a shot against UND's Catherine Klein (00) in Grand Forks, ND on Friday, September 2, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

UND's Megan McCabe (18), rear, tries to gain possession of the ball against NDSU's Holly Enderle (8) in Grand Forks, ND on Friday, September 2, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

NDSU's Lauren Miller (23), center, tries to pass through UND's Maura Dunigan (25), left, and Liz McDowell (14) in Grand Forks, ND on Friday, September 2, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—The North Dakota State women's soccer team arrived in Grand Forks Friday, Sept. 2, with three goals on its statistics' sheet through its first four games. The Bison more than doubled their season total by the time they headed south for home in the early evening.

And they needed only the first half to do so. Yes, the Bison scored all of its goals before intermission in its 4-1 thumping of the University of North Dakota.

Three of the four came from sophomore Holly Enderle, all from close range after receiving centering passes from the flanks.

"I scored one with my thigh and two with my feet," said Enderle, who entered Friday without a point. "All the passes came from the outside and I one-timed them all.

"We executed our game plan really well. We exploited their outside play."

As goal-starved as the Bison were before the meeting of the rivals, the Fighting Hawks were even more famished. UND had one goal through its first five games before Katie Moller doubled the seasonal output in pulling the Fighting Hawks within 2-1 about halfway through the first half. But Enderle and Natalie Fenske each scored in the last 13 minutes of the first half for a more-than-comfortable lead at halftime.

"NDSU is a very strong team that was picked to win their Summit League," UND coach Matt Kellogg said. "But, we have to get better on attacking. We'll be spending more time around the net (in practice)."

At 5-foot-11, Enderle was the tallest player on the Bronson Field. And she could hold her ground in the prime scoring territory.

"She's a big, strong kid," Kellogg said. "They're bigger than us inside that space and it showed. Our kids have to want it more than they did today."

NDSU head coach Mark Cook basked in the scoring explosion in a sport known for its low scores.

"I remember the last time we had four goals in a game; it was three years ago up here (in Grand Forks)."

UND fell to 1-4-1, while NDSU improved to 3-2-0.

FIRST HALF: 1, NDSU, Enderle (Miller), 7:15. 2, NDSU, Enderle (Yang, Haberle), 25:58. 3, UND, Moller, 26:38. 4, NDSU, Enderle (Haberle), 32:10. 5, NDSU, Fenske (Yang), 43:56.

SECOND HALF: No scoring.

SAVES: NDSU, Polgar 4. UND, Klein 3.