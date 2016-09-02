Jack Stetz of Moorhead grabs a pass while under pressure from Zach Gaulrapp of St. Michael Albertville during the Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, game in Moorhead. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Bailey Life of Moorhead runs the ball as teammate Otis Weah leaps over Matt Feldick of St. Michael Albertville who he had just blocked during the Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, game in Moorhead. Dave Wallis / The Forum

MOORHEAD—St. Michael-Albertville's football team waited more than a year to get revenge for Moorhead ruining its home opener last season. The Spuds forced seven turnovers in that game and served as the only blemish on a season that ended with a state championship for the Knights.

"It was a bummer because we knew we could have played better as a team," STMA junior running back Mitchell Kartes said. "We had seven turnovers, which was hard for us. It came down to the end. We were upset and we never wanted that feeling again."

The Knights haven't had that feeling again, winning every game since, including the season opener at Jim Gotta Stadium 16-6 over Moorhead on Friday, Sept. 2.

"This is a good team that every year has a chance of playing in the state tournament, so we knew it was going to be a challenge and we just wanted to play up to our ability," said STMA coach Jared Essler, a former North Dakota State football player. "Last year is last year. It might bring more fans in the crowd, based on how it played out and we won the whole thing, but for us it's a new year, a new team and we just wanted to play up to our standards."

It was the first loss for the Spuds at Jim Gotta Stadium since an overtime loss on Oct. 11, 2013. The Spuds had won 11 straight at home before Friday.

"Obviously, this is a fantastic crowd and the community came out in full support tonight, and our kids understand that we need to put on a better showing for this support that we get," Moorhead coach Kevin Feeney said. "There's zero excuses. Dropped a couple balls, missed a couple throws, missed a couple runs, missed a couple protections. I can go down the list offensively that we need to get better. They're a good football team. They're going to be involved when it's all said and done and that's where we need to be."

Moorhead had opportunities early Friday, but didn't capitalize. The Spuds had three drives in the first quarter in STMA territory.

The first drive for the Spuds began at the STMA 43-yard line and the Spuds had two plays 1 yard away from the end zone, but quarterback Bailey Life was stuffed twice. Moorhead's second drive began on the STMA 27 and ended with Brady Leach's 33-yard field goal attempt getting blocked by Travis Brown. A Hunter Brandt interception put the Spuds at the STMA 28, but the Spuds came away with nothing again.

"We can't come away with as many opportunities as we had and zero points," Feeney said. "It's unacceptable. It's a conglomerate of all types of things. There was execution issues, communication issues, and there was some poor play calling."

The defense for the Spuds held its own, as STMA didn't have a first down in the first quarter. The Knights struck first when Chance Freeman blocked a Moorhead punt and the ball dribbled out of the end zone for a safety. They took momentum into halftime thanks to a 12-yard touchdown run from Kartes with 39.2 seconds left in the half to make it 9-0. Kartes scored on a 5-yard touchdown run on STMA's first drive of the second half to make it 16-0.

Having lost 31 seniors from last season, the Spuds are trying to find their identity at a lot of positions. Having to face the defending state champions and a running back with Division I schools looking at him in Kartes was a tall task to open the season.

Otis Weah got the Spuds on the board on the first play of the fourth quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run, but Life's pass fell incomplete on the two-point conversion attempt and the Spuds would get no closer than 16-6.

"Our kids fought. There's zero moral victories within this program, but there's certainly some things we can build upon," Feeney said. "Defensively, I thought we played very, very well. Certainly, we gave up a couple big plays that turned the tide. Offensively, we have to get a lot better. Flat out we got to get a lot better. We'll get back to work."

S 0 9 7 0--16

M 0 0 0 6--6

STMA-Freeman safety

STMA-Kartes 12 run (Bourgerie kick)

STMA-Kartes 5 run (Bourgerie kick)

M-Weah 4 run (pass failed)