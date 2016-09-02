College volleyball roundups

FOREST CITY, Iowa—Sarah Hagler tallied 17 kills and six blocks for Minnesota State-Moorhead in their 25-27, 24-26, 25-21, 25-13, 15-4 win over Cardinal Stritch in the Dragons' first game at the Country Inn & Suites Invitational.

Carly Masloski added 15 kills and Makayla Wenzel recorded 50 assists in the win.

In the second match, the Dragons defeated Waldorf 3-2 with Hagler recording 21 kills. MSUM took the first two sets 25-18 and 25-19, then lost the next two 24-26 and 22-25, before winning the final set 15-8.

Concordia at Northwestern (Minn.) Invite

ST. PAUL—Claire Ritchie recorded 11 kills and 16 assists in the 3-0 win for Loras over the Cobbers in Concordia's first game at the Northwestern Invite at the Ericksen Center.

Haley Cuppett tallied 11 kills and nine digs in the loss for the Cobbers.

Jena Klaphake added 19 saves for Concordia.

In the second match, Concordia fell to Northwestern 3-0.

Emily Friedrich led the Cobbers with nine kills.

Texas Tech 3, North Dakota State 2 at the NDSU Classic

FARGO—Lauren Douglass' 16 kills lifted Texas Tech over North Dakota State 21-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-12 and 15-11 at the NDSU Classic on Friday at the Bentson Bunker.

Emily Minnick recorded 14 kills and Brianna Rasmusson added 47 assists for the Bison.

NDSU continues play against Northern Illinois at 12:30 p.m. and Bradley at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.