Mustangs win in home opener 'a big momentum change'

WEST FARGO—After losing to Bismarck Legacy last week in the season opener, West Fargo Sheyenne felt it needed to respond. In their home opener, the Mustangs took back control of their football season.

In the Mustangs second game, Sheyenne ran its way to a 40-6 win over Jamestown on Friday, Sept. 2, at Sheyenne High School.

"We kind of jumped on them early and took them out of the game," Mustangs head coach Jeremy Newton said. "We went on a quick run like that and it added up. It was great."

Noah Nammour led the way for the Mustangs defense. The senior nose guard racked up three sacks in the first half for Sheyenne, helping the Mustangs halt Jamestown drives.

Establishing the defensive tone, Nammour said, was pivotal for the game—and for the rest of the season. As opposed to starting out 0-2, West Fargo Sheyenne goes into the Eastern Dakota Conference season against Devils Lake 1-1.

"It was a big momentum change," Nammour said of the win. "We came in from Legacy, and we thought we were going to beat them, and we got our butts kicked. We just wanted to work harder, we did and we got the W."

The Sheyenne offense pulled its weight as well. The Mustangs scored on their first four possessions and were led by Jason Gaulrapp, who went off for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.

"When that offense gets going, it's hard to stop," Jamestown head coach Bill Nelson said. "You've got to shut it down right away, and we didn't."

The Mustangs ended their first drive of the game with a 10-yard touchdown run from Jesse Shorma just over three minutes into the contest. About four minutes later, Shorma followed up on the next possession with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Keaton Mahnke over the middle of the field.

Another four minutes later, Gaulrapp took an 18-yard touchdown run in, and on the first play of the second quarter, the junior fullback barreled in for a 12-yard score to give the Mustangs a 27-0 lead. Gaulrapp added his third touchdown of the game on a 65-yard run to give Sheyenne a 33-0 halftime lead.

"We just wanted to keep executing and hopefully get a series in and get the game over with," Newton said was his message to his team at halftime. "(The defense is) an athletic group, and they do a pretty good job."

The Mustangs didn't punt until five minutes before the break. Jamestown, on the other hand, didn't get a first down until the second quarter and ended the game with 183 total yards.

"We didn't come with any intensity and fire and they did," Nelson said. "They came out and ready to play, and we didn't; plan and simple."

After nobody score in the third quarter, Jamestown finally broke up the shutout with a long drive that was capped off with a 3-yard touchdown run from Hunter Beckman on a third-and-short. But the Mustangs would drive right back and score on a 4-yard run by Luke Oster for the final points of the game.

"It's just a step. Every week we've got to get better and focus on what's important in front of us," Newton said. "That's kind of what we're hoping."

J 0 0 0 6 -- 6

WFS 21 12 0 7 -- 40

WFS - Shorma 10 run (Fenelon kick)

WFS - Shorma 25 pass from Mahnke (Fenelon kick)

WFS - Gaulrapp 18 run (Fenelon kick)

WFS - Gaulrapp 12 run (run failed)

WFS - Gaulrapp 65 run (kick failed)

J - Beckman 3 run (pass failed)

WFS - Oster 4 run (Fenelon kick)