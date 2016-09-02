Top-ranked West Fargo edges No. 2 Bismarck Century

West Fargo running back Chase Teiken avoids the tackle attempt by Century's Kade Lynch in the first half of Friday night's game at the Community Bowl in Bismarck. Mike McCleary / Bismarck Tribune

Despite making enough mistakes to last a season, the No. 1-ranked Packers found a way to beat defending North Dakota Class 3A champion Bismarck Century 19-16 Friday, Sept. 2, at the Bismarck Community Bowl.

Andy Gravdal’s 63-yard pass to Joe Pistorius in the fourth quarter was the game-winner. The Packers have knocked off West Region favorites Minot and No. 2-ranked Century in back-to-back weeks.

Chase Teiken ran 20 times for 119 yards and a touchdown for the Packers, who survived a rash of uncharacteristic mistakes. Gravdal threw three interceptions, the special teams had two snaps go high that cost them a safety and missed extra point, and penalties extended CHS drives and ended West Fargo’s own.

“We did not play a clean game,” West Fargo head coach Jay Gibson said.

Teiken had a 46-yard TD called back for holding in the fourth quarter, leaving the Patriots one last chance. But Jake Faircloth’s second pick of the night at the goal line ended a 74-yard Century drive with 55 seconds left.

West Fargo had nine penalties for 77 yards. Gravdal was 5-for-15 for 94 yards passing.

Century, which had five first downs by penalty, ran for 103 yards with Trey Pajimula gaining 53 yards on 21 carries. Century quarterback Jakob Olson was 19-for-30 for 212 yards. But he was picked off three times, twice by Faircloth.

The winning score was almost too easy. Pistorius got 15 yards behind the deepest Century defender and raced 63 yards with a pass from Gravdal with 7:26 to play.

Three of Century’s last four possessions ended in interceptions.

Century took the opening kickoff and march 80 yards in 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead. Luke Little hauled in a 22-yard scoring pass from Olson to cap the drive, which was kept alive by 30 yards of West Fargo penalties.

The Packers answered right away. Teiken provided all the offense, running five times for all 62 yards and a 27-yard TD that tied the game 7-7 with 4:27 left in the first quarter.

The Patriots responded with another extended drive. On the 20th play, Pajimula ran a sweep on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. He dived at the pylon and was ruled out at the 1.

West Fargo took over and five plays before a snap on fourth down went over the punter’s head and through the end zone for a safety.

West Fargo’s next possession ended with a deflected pass for an interception by Little. That led to Olson’s 17-yard TD pass to Isaac Bolton and a 16-7 lead.

West Fargo’s Haboniman Simon took the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a score, but the snap on the extra point was bad and the attempt failed leaving the Patriots up 16-13 at half.

“That play got us back in the game,” Gibson said of the kickoff return.

West Fargo had just 97 yards at the break, 80 of those by Teiken.

“One of the things we try to do is have a good defensive team, and sometimes early in the year, our offense doesn’t work well,” Gibson said. “I was pleased with the way the defense held them.”

West Fargo 7 6 0 6--19Century7 9 0 0--16

CHS-Luke Little 22 pass from Jakob Olson (Brandon Kraenzel kick)

WF-Chase Teiken 27 run (Seth Holm kick)

CHS-Safety, snap through end zone

CHS-Isaac Bolton 17 pass from Olson (Kraenzel kick)

WF-Haboniman Simon 91 kickoff return (run failed)

WF-Joe Pistorius 63 pass from Andy Gravdal (pass failed)