Metro high school football roundups
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 24, Thief River Falls 7
GLYNDON, Minn.—Garrett Scheel rushed for 97 yards and Ryan Poehls added two touchdowns on the ground to lead Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton to a win over Thief River Falls. Bryce Anderson had two catches for 75 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels.
DGF is 1-0 on the year.
Fargo Shanley 16, Fargo North 12
FARGO—Josh Johnson rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown in Fargo Shanley's 16-12 victory over Fargo North on Friday.
Jake Reinholz added a 29-yard field goal for the Deacons.
Hyatt Martineau threw 61 yards and a touchdown and Adam Hummel tallied 71 yards on the ground for Fargo North.
Fargo North moves to 0-2 overall.
Shanley is now 1-1 on the year.
Fargo Oak Grove 42, Lakota 29
FARGO—Ben Hoggarth totaled 213 rushing yards along with four touchdowns to lead Fargo Oak Grove to a win over Lakota. Bryce Bakkegard threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns for the Grovers.
Fargo Oak Grove moved to 2-0 overall.
Minot 48, Fargo Davies 32
MINOT, N.D.—No information was available at press time.