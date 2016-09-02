Metro high school football roundups

GLYNDON, Minn.—Garrett Scheel rushed for 97 yards and Ryan Poehls added two touchdowns on the ground to lead Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton to a win over Thief River Falls. Bryce Anderson had two catches for 75 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels.

DGF is 1-0 on the year.

Fargo Shanley 16, Fargo North 12

FARGO—Josh Johnson rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown in Fargo Shanley's 16-12 victory over Fargo North on Friday.

Jake Reinholz added a 29-yard field goal for the Deacons.

Hyatt Martineau threw 61 yards and a touchdown and Adam Hummel tallied 71 yards on the ground for Fargo North.

Fargo North moves to 0-2 overall.

Shanley is now 1-1 on the year.

Fargo Oak Grove 42, Lakota 29

FARGO—Ben Hoggarth totaled 213 rushing yards along with four touchdowns to lead Fargo Oak Grove to a win over Lakota. Bryce Bakkegard threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns for the Grovers.

Fargo Oak Grove moved to 2-0 overall.

Minot 48, Fargo Davies 32

MINOT, N.D.—No information was available at press time.