Former North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz, right, may become the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback sooner than expected after it was reported the Sam Bradford, left, is being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that former North Dakota State standout Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener, as long as he's recovered from the injury to his ribs that he sustained in the first preseason game.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media has heard the same as Caplan and adds that Daniel is not about Saturday's developments in which the Eagles traded starting quarterback Sam Bradford to the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Vikings are giving up a 2017 first-round draft pick plus a 2017 fourth-round pick to get Bradford.

Wentz was the Eagles' No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

The Vikings lost starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for the season when he suffered a severe knee injury during a non-contact drill in practice last week. Bridgewater tore his ACL and broke his knee cap.