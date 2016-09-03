MINNEAPOLIS -- According to ESPN reports, the Minnesota Vikings have found a quarterback to replace injured Teddy Bridgewater.

According to ESPN NFL Insider’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles are trading away starting quarterback Sam Bradford to the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Vikings are giving up a 2017 first-round draft pick plus a 2017 fourth-round pick to get Bradford.

Bradford was the Eagles’ starting quarterback during the preseason. Reports say that Chase Daniel will now become the starting quarterback for now.

Carson Wentz, the Eagles’ No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft from North Dakota State, remains sidelined with a rib injury but is expected to become the Eagles starting quarterback at some point.

The Vikings lost Bridgewater for the season when he suffered a severe knee injury during a non-contact drill in practice last week. Bridgewater tore his ACL and broke his knee cap.