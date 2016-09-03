Former North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz, right, may become the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback sooner than expected after it was reported the Sam Bradford, left, is being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA—Friday, Sept. 2, Philadelphia Eagles rookie Carson Wentz was expected to sit out for the bulk of the season. Now, the North Dakota State standout could be the team's starting quarterback as soon as next week.

Saturday, Sept. 3, the Eagles pulled off a blockbuster trade by dealing starting quarterback Sam Bradford to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2017 first round draft pick and a 2018 fourth round draft pick. It's a terrific haul for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman that has the potential to get even sweeter.

According to "Monday Morning Quarterback's" Albert Breer, the 2018 fourth-round pick could become a third or even a second-round pick, based on how successful Bradford is with the Vikings.

Now that Bradford is on his way to Minnesota, all eyes in Philadelphia turn to who will end up starting for the Eagles under center when the season begins a week from Sunday.

At the moment, Chase Daniel is penciled in as the team's starting quarterback, but ESPN NFL Insider Adam Caplan is reporting the team plans on starting Wentz Week 1 if he's healthy.

The NFL's Network's Mike Garafolo confirmed Caplan's report almost instantly, and noted Daniel is not too happy about the idea of Wentz assuming the starting role.

Yahoo! Sports senior NFL writer Charles Robinson also thinks it's likely Wentz will be the team's Week 1 starter if he's healthy.

If Wentz does ends up starting in Week 1, it would be a dramatic shift for the Eagles, who have said they planned to sit the rookie for a large bulk of the 2016 season. Despite not playing much during the preseason, the Inquirer's Jeff McLane says the team has been very impressed with Wentz.

Wentz took just 39 snaps in the preseason, completing 12 of 24 passes for 89 yards and an interception before suffering a hairline fracture in his ribs that's forced him to miss the team's final three preseason games.

"I'll be ready for Week 1," Wentz said last week, who reportedly impressed the team's brass during a workout session.

Even if he is healthy, Philadelphia Daily News reporter Lew Bowen thinks it's less likely for Wentz to be the Eagles Week 1 starter. But that doesn't mean he's down on the rookie quarterback: "Despite the ribs, Wentz showed a lot this summer," Bowen wrote. "He can take the reins before the end of the season."

