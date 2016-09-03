Concordia's Michael Herzog is under pressure and gets sacked by Jamestown's James Young Saturday at Rollie Greeno Field. John M. Steiner / The Sun

JAMESTOWN, N.D.—Since the University of Jamestown and Concordia College resumed playing football in 2012, the Cobbers have dominated the series.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, the Jimmies turned the tables.

Behind a dominating defensive effort and a strong bounce-back performance by quarterback Dylan Klatt, the Jimmies rolled to a 30-14 win at Rollie Greeno Field. The schools have played only 15 times, but it's the first time Jamestown has won since 1926.

"It was an exciting game and an important game for us," Klatt said. "They've had our number the last few years so it feels good to get 'em this time."

The Jimmies, who improved to 1-1 on the season, outgained the Cobbers by 120 yards, committed just three penalties and punted only three times.

"I think that was the biggest takeaway is how clean we were in all three phases," Jamestown first-year head coach Josh Kittell said. "Our coaches did a great job with the game plans and our kids did a really of executing."

The win was the first of the Kittell era, but the Jimmies clearly are building positive momentum. They narrowly lost to Valley City State to open the season on Aug. 25, but turned in an impressive performance against the perennially powerful Cobbers on Saturday.

"All of the games are big games and all the wins are really big, but with our schedule we didn't necessarily know where that first win was going to come," Kittell said. "Concordia has a great program. I think it says a lot about our kids and how they prepared to come out and play as well as they did today."

It was the season opener for the Cobbers, who were unusually mistake prone. Concordia committed eight penalties and fumbled twice in the first half, leading to 14 Jamestown points.

"First off, you have to credit Jamestown," said Concordia head coach Terry Horan. "They played really well and they deserved to win. It was just so uncharacteristic ... how we played in all three phases. Just too many breakdowns across the board."

Klatt quarterbacked an efficient performance by the Jimmie offense highlighted by big plays in the passing game, which was a missing ingredient against Valley City State.

The Jimmies built a 14-0 lead on long touchdown passes to Branden Edwards (35 yards) in the first quarter and a 41-yarder on a sparkling diving catch by JaRiguez Collier in the second quarter.

"I don't know if it was first-game jitters last week or not, but we just wanted to stick to the game plan, pound the rock and make some big plays and that's what we did," said Klatt, who deflected any praise. "The offensive line did a great job and my wide receivers bailed me out on some throws that weren't perfect."

Kittell, a former star quarterback for the Jimmies, was impressed with his junior signal caller.

"Dylan ran the offense with a ton of confidence and we kept him protected and upright," Kittel said. "He delivered the ball and we had guys make catches ... guys stepped up and made plays today and that's what you need."

Concordia had beaten the Jimmies by an average of three touchdowns per game in the previous four meetings, but the Cobbers never led on Saturday.

"We want good competition. That's the only way to get prepared for our conference and Jamestown really gave it to us today," Horan said. "A lot of the mistakes we made are correctable, but clearly we have a lot of work to do."

CC 0 6 0 7 -- 14

UJ 7 7 3 13 -- 30

UJ--Edwards 35 pass from Klatt (Linde kick)

UJ--Collier 41 pass from Klatt (Linde kick)

CC--Herzog 48 run (kick failed)

UJ--Linde 29 field goal

UJ--Sullivan 5 run (pass failed)

UJ--Sullivan 1 run (Linde kick)

CC--Montonye 11 pass from Herzog (Kostelecky kick)

RUSHING LEADERS

CC--Herzog 10-79, Johnson 9-33, Ringquist 4-28, Montonye 5-19, Gessell 4-15. UJ--Sullivan 23-82, Myron 5-29, Shank 5-20, Edwards 2-15, St. Louis 5-5, Klatt 3-(12).

PASSING LEADERS

CC--Herzog 11-19 for 86 yards. UJ--Klatt 14-24 for 244 yards.

RECEIVING LEADERS

CC--Montonye 4-28, Hoerchler 2-26, Connelly 2-13, Hendrickson 1-7, Marzolf 1-7, Anderson 1-5. UJ--Edwards 5-116, Pettigrew 4-53, Collier 2-44, Amundson 1-14, Shank 1-11, Saenz 1-6.

Up next: Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Concordia

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Jake Christianson Stadium

Radio: 970-AM