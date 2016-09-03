Search
    Winnipeg edges RedHawks 8-6

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:46 p.m.

    Winnipeg 8, RedHawks 6 (8 innings)

    Site: Winnipeg, Manitoba

    Highlights: Adam Heisler homered and added two RBIs in the win for Winnipeg. K.D. Kang went 1-for-4 with three RBIs for the RedHawks. The game was called in the bottom of the eighth due to the field being unplayable.

    Records: WP 57-41; FM 51-47.

    REDHAWKS WINNIPEG

    ab r h bi ab r h bi

    Carter 4 0 0 0 Heisler 4 1 1 2

    Pineda 3 1 0 0 Gonzalz 1 1 1 1

    DLaCrz 4 1 2 0 Cabrera 4 0 1 0

    Mzzola 4 1 1 1 Abrcmb 4 0 1 1

    Kang 4 1 1 3 Romnsk 2 1 0 0

    Geiger 4 1 2 0 Rohm 4 1 0 0

    Valerio 4 1 2 0 Grider 3 1 1 1

    Wagner 4 0 1 0 Darvill 3 2 2 2

    Gilmrtn 3 0 0 0 Tanabe 4 1 1 1

    Totals 34 6 9 4 29 8 8 6

    FM 400 200 20—6 9 2

    WP 000 033 2x—8 8 1

    E— Pineda (18), Valerio (1), Grider (8). 2B- De La Cruz (31), Valerio (19), Tanabe (5). HR- Kang (18), Heisler (8). LOB- FM 55, WP 7.

    REDHAWKS

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Alexander, L 7.0 8 8 7 6 9

    WINNIPEG

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Von Schm 4.0 6 6 4 0 5

    Carnes 2.0 2 0 0 0 2

    Capellan, W 1.0 0 0 0 0 1

    Eadington 1.0 1 0 0 0 3

    Umpires—Home: Branin. First: Choc. Third: Kilgore. Time: 3:06. A—5,289.

