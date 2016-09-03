Winnipeg edges RedHawks 8-6
Winnipeg 8, RedHawks 6 (8 innings)
Site: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Highlights: Adam Heisler homered and added two RBIs in the win for Winnipeg. K.D. Kang went 1-for-4 with three RBIs for the RedHawks. The game was called in the bottom of the eighth due to the field being unplayable.
Records: WP 57-41; FM 51-47.
REDHAWKS WINNIPEG
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Carter 4 0 0 0 Heisler 4 1 1 2
Pineda 3 1 0 0 Gonzalz 1 1 1 1
DLaCrz 4 1 2 0 Cabrera 4 0 1 0
Mzzola 4 1 1 1 Abrcmb 4 0 1 1
Kang 4 1 1 3 Romnsk 2 1 0 0
Geiger 4 1 2 0 Rohm 4 1 0 0
Valerio 4 1 2 0 Grider 3 1 1 1
Wagner 4 0 1 0 Darvill 3 2 2 2
Gilmrtn 3 0 0 0 Tanabe 4 1 1 1
Totals 34 6 9 4 29 8 8 6
FM 400 200 20—6 9 2
WP 000 033 2x—8 8 1
E— Pineda (18), Valerio (1), Grider (8). 2B- De La Cruz (31), Valerio (19), Tanabe (5). HR- Kang (18), Heisler (8). LOB- FM 55, WP 7.
REDHAWKS
IP H R ER BB SO
Alexander, L 7.0 8 8 7 6 9
WINNIPEG
IP H R ER BB SO
Von Schm 4.0 6 6 4 0 5
Carnes 2.0 2 0 0 0 2
Capellan, W 1.0 0 0 0 0 1
Eadington 1.0 1 0 0 0 3
Umpires—Home: Branin. First: Choc. Third: Kilgore. Time: 3:06. A—5,289.