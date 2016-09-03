College women soccer roundups

MOORHEAD-- Concordia and Wisconsin-Stout played to a scoreless draw in the Cobbers season opener.

Lynn Johnson recorded three saves for the Blue Devils and Maddy Reed tallied four saves for Concordia.

The Cobbers next matchup is Sunday, Sept. 4 against St. Scholastica at Concordia.

Minnesota State-Moorhead 2, Black Hills State 1

MOORHEAD—Annika Geaney scored the go-ahead goal in the 82nd minute with an assist from Rachel Jenson to lead Minnesota State Moorhead over Black Hills State for their first win of the season.

Corina Edgington recorded three saves and Kennedy Rodgers tallied seven saves for the Dragons.