College Volleyball Roundups

FOREST CITY, Iowa—Petra Schafer boosted Central Methodist over Minnesota State-Moorhead 3-2 on the second day of the Country Inn & Suites Invitational.

Ellie Rutten led the Dragons with 17 kills and Makayla Wenzel added 53 assists.

Monica Vega totaled 37 digs.

In the second game, MSUM picked up a 3-0 win over Mount Mercy.

Carly Masloski led the way with 17 kills and Wenzel added 36 assists.

The Dragons are now 3-1 on the year.

MSUM will take on Michigan Tech on Friday, Sept. 9 at the UW-Parkside Tournament in Kenosha, Wis.

Concordia at Northwestern (Minn.) Invite

ST. PAUL—On the second day of the Northwestern Invite at the Ericksen Center, the Concordia volleyball team started with a 3-1 loss against Westminster (Mo.).

Mandy Mercil led the Cobbers with nine kills and seven assists. Stephanie Baker added 12 digs in the loss.

The Cobbers would later defeat Coe College 3-2, with Emily Friedrich tallying 22 kills in the win.

Jena Klaphake added 48 assists and Mercil led the Cobbers with 30 digs.

Concordia is now 1-3 on the year.

Concordia will face Valley City State at home on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

North Dakota State at NDSU Open

FARGO—Mary Grace Kelly recorded 23 kills to lead Northern Illinois over North Dakota State 3-1 at the NDSU Open on Saturday.

Jessica Jorgensen led the Bison with 9 kills and Brianna Rasmusson added 26 assists and four blocks.

Morgan Morgan recorded eight digs in the loss.

In the second game, NDSU won 3-0 over Bradley. Hadley Steffen led the way with 10 kills and Brianna Rasmusson added 32 assists for the Bison.

NDSU will square off against Montana at the Cyclone Invitational in Ames, IA on Friday, Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m.