Sep 3, 2016; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Richmond Spiders wide receiver Brian Brown (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. The Spiders won 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2016; Fort Worth, TX, USA; South Dakota State Jackrabbits quarterback Taryn Christion (3) throws under pressure by TCU Horned Frogs defensive tackle Aaron Curry (95) during the second half on an NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU won 59-41. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2016; Ames, IA, USA; The Northern Iowa Panthers celebrate with their fans after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. The Panthers beat the Cyclones 25-20. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Gage Gubrud (8) celebrates a touchdown against the against the Washington State Cougars during the second half at Martin Stadium. The Eagles won 45-42. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Washington, the next opponent for North Dakota State's top-ranked football team, was one of three Football Championship Subdivison teams to knock off major college opponents Saturday, Sept. 3.

Eastern Washington, ranked No. 14 in FCS, pulled off a 45-42 win at Washington State behind the 474 yards passing of quarterback Gage Gubrud and the 206 yards receiving of All-American Cooper Kupp. With his three touchdown catches, Kupp becomes the FCS all-time leader in touchdowns with 60.

Eastern Washington plays a 2:30 p.m. game Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Fargodome against top-ranked and five-time defending national champion NDSU.

Northern Iowa, ranked No. 5 in FCS, claimed a 25-20 win at Iowa State when backup running back J'Veyan Browning scored a one-yard touchdown with 2:49 remaining. It marked UNI's third win in the last five seasons over Iowa State.

Quarterback Aaron Bailey threw for 135 yards and ran for 114 yards for UNI, whose head coach Mark Farley became the school's all-time winningest coach with 130 career victories.

Richmond, ranked No. 4 in FCS, claimed a 37-20 win at unranked Virginia. It marked Richmond's first win over Virginia since 1946.

South Dakota State, ranked No. 8 in FCS, gave No. 13-ranked Texas Christian all it could handle. After a 25-25 halftime tie, TCU scored on its first three possessions of the second half.

The two teams combined for 1,100 total yards of offense. SDSU quarterback Taryn Christion threw for 333 yards, running back Isaac Wallace ran for 112 yards and receiver Jake Wieneke has 196 yards receiving.