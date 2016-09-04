Jun 14, 2015; Harrison, NY, USA; Amy Anderson tees off at the 8th during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Westchester Country Club - West. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 19, 2015; PHOENIX, AZ, USA; Amy Anderson tees off on the 11th hole during round one action of the JTBC Founders Cup at Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 11, 2016; Silvis, IL, USA; Tom Hoge hits his tee shot on the first hole at the beginning of the John Deere Classic during the first round at TPC Deere Run. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 5, 2016; Cromwell, CT, USA; Tom Hoge tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the 2016 Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 13, 2016; Oakmont, PA, USA; Tom Hoge signs autographs on the 18th hole during the practice rounds on Monday of the 2016 U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont CC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

FARGO—The professional golf seasons are complete for Tom Hoge and Amy Anderson and if the hope was to make it through another PGA and LPGA either in earnings or experience ... then both found some success.

If the hope was to reach the next level in pro golf, then it was not a success.

Nobody ever told the local high school graduates that it would be easy.

"It was a nice second year out there, things seemed a little easier," Hoge said, before playing in the Bobcat North Dakota Open a week ago. "I felt pretty comfortable the whole time and that's a big part of it. I just wished I could have played a little better."

Hoge, who play collegiately at Texas Christian University, made the cut in 14 of his 26 tournaments, but couldn't capitalize on the potential of bigger paydays. He still finished with over half a million in earnings ($561,559) and has status that will get him into at least 15 tournaments next season.

His earnings were below last year's $690,913 he earned as a rookie, but still plenty to keep him afloat in the high-expense world of the PGA Tour. He keeps it modest flying commercially while some of the higher profile players usually fly private.

"Financially just being out there on the PGA Tour you're going to be fine," Hoge said. "You're going to make some pretty good money, but the disappointing thing is not keeping full status out there."

He needed to finish in the top 125 in FedExCup points, but fell short at 144. Hoge can still earn full PGA status in the four-tournament Web.com Tour Finals, where 25 cards are up for grabs for PGA players like Hoge. He took that route last year. The Web.com Finals field comprises the top 75 money leaders from the Web.com Tour and PGA Tour members who finished 126-200 on the FedExCup points list.

Hoge has maintained the same consortium of sponsors that he had as a rookie last year. So has Anderson, who probably has had to rely on them even more to make a go of it financially on the LPGA Tour.

"That is awesome, I've had such great support from local businesses from Day 1," Anderson said recently on the WDAY Golf Show. "For me, that has been so helpful and relieves so much stress on the financial side of not having to worry about that part of the game and just focus on playing the game."

Her season ended in Canada on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Manulife LPGA Classic in Cambridge, Ont. She rescued a potentially tough tournament after an opening round 76 with a five-under 67 on Friday to make the cut.

Anderson finished in a tie for 54th.

Her third year on the Tour was the least successful of the three, with $42,568 heading into the Manulife tournament. It's generally considered that LPGA Tour players need to make around $60,000 to break even so the sponsorships help close that gap.

She made the cut in 6 of 19 tournaments, well below her 2015 season when she made the cut in 14 of 21 events. She was No. 121 on this year's money list before this weekend, but she will not be playing in any of the LPGA tournaments overseas this fall so there will be no further chances to move up. The top 100 keep their tour card.

"That is the number most people keep their eye on," said Anderson, who played collegiately at North Dakota State.

The players outside the top 100 get a chance to regain full status in the LPGA Qualifying School. They automatically advance to the third of three stages with the top 20 from that tournament keeping their card.