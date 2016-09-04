NDSU's Roth finishes first at Omaha golf meet

A bucket full of golf balls sit on the driving range at Kings Walk Tuesday. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — North Dakota State University junior golfer Natalie Roth captured the Nebraska-Omaha Invitational individual title on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Arbor Links Golf Club after firing an even-par 72 in the final round, finishing with a 54-hole even-par 216.

Roth, from Detroit Lakes, Minn., tallied round scores of 76 and 68 in the first and second rounds Saturday. The individual title marked Roth's second career-title and was the first since she claimed the NDSU Fall Kickoff championship last season.

NDSU finished second in the team standings.