Bison women's soccer team falls at Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash.—North Dakota State's women's soccer team fell at Washington State, 5-0, on Sunday, Sept. 4, in front of 1,006 spectators at Lower Soccer Field in Pullman.

With the loss, the Bison fall to 3-3 on the season, while the Cougars improve to 3-2 overall.

Sophomore forward Holly Enderle tallied the lone shot-on-goal for the Bison.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host the University of Utah on Sunday, Sept. 11, at noon at Dacotah Field. The match will be broadcasted live on Bison 1660 AM.