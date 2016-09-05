RedHawks split with Winnipeg to wrap up season

WINNIPEG—Reggie Abercrombie homered and drove in three runs as Winnipeg defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 6-1 in the first game of a doubleheader of American Association baseball on Monday.

Ryan Pineda's solo home run in the first inning was the only run for the Redhawks as the team was held to just two hits. Jose Almarante gave up all six runs in 4.1 innings.

In the second game, the Redhawks bats came alive in a 10-5 victory. Kes Carter, Keury De La Cruz and Sean Gilmartin each drove in three RBIs. Ryan Pineda knocked in a RBI as well, part a 4-for-5 game, which included a double and a triple. The RedHawks finished the season third in the American Association's North division while placing eighth out of twelve in the league with a 52-48 record.