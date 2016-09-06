FARGO—The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks showed improvement this season, but it wasn't enough for a return to the American Association baseball playoffs.

The RedHawks finished above .500, but missed the postseason for a third year in a row.

"It's not where you want to be, but it can be good moving forward," RedHawks manager Doug Simunic said Tuesday, Sept. 6. "It just needs a little care."

The RedHawks (52-48) finished in third place in the North Division behind the St. Paul Saints and Winnipeg Goldeyes. The Saints (61-49) tied Wichita for the best record in the league, while the Goldeyes (58-42) had the third-best mark in the league behind those two.

Winnipeg earned the wild card for the playoffs.

"The division we're in is pretty tough," Simunic said.

The RedHawks completed their season Monday, Sept. 5, splitting a doubleheader at Winnipeg. F-M was seven games above .500 (22-15) in late June, but the team lost two of its top pitchers during that month. Right-handed closer Travis Ballew had his contract sold to the Miami Marlins organization on June 11. On June 29, staff ace Tyler Herron had his contract sold to the New York Mets organization.

"My pitching, of anyone in the league, took the hardest hit," Simunic said.

Herron went 5-1 with a 0.80 ERA in seven starts with the RedHawks. The right-hander struck out 47 and walked 12 in 56 innings. Ballew went 1-0 with a 1.63 ERA and four saves in his 10 appearances with F-M.

"Those two guys are difference makers," Simunic said. "There is no way to replace it. We tried it with a couple young guys."

The RedHawks had one of the better home records in the league with a 30-20 mark at Newman Outdoor Field. That ranked fifth in the American Association. The Saints had the best home mark at 34-16.

RedHawks third baseman Josh Mazzola led the league with 78 RBIs. Left-hander starter Tyler Alexander led the league in strikeouts (156). Alexander tied for the league league with 12 wins along with St. Paul's Mark Hamburger and Wichita's Alex Boshers.

Simunic liked how pitching coach Michael Schlact managed the staff, despite the team losing arms like Herron and Ballew.

The RedHawks had a 4.09 team ERA, which tied for fourth in the league.

"Schlact did a wonderful job as the pitching coach," Simunic said. "Our pitching got torn up and we still stayed in the top five."

The RedHawks led the American Association with 121 home runs and finished fifth in runs scored. The four teams in front of the F-M in runs (Winnipeg, Wichita, Sioux City, St. Paul) all made the playoffs.

"There are some good things in place," Simunic said. "We just need a couple of table-setters."

First baseman Adam Geiger, center fielder Kes Carter, outfielder KD Kang, Mazzola and Alexander are among the players Simunic would like to bring back if possible.

Simunic expects to bring back about 10 players off this year's roster for next season.

It was an emotional season for the team, saying goodbye and honoring play-by-play voice Scott Miller (who died from cancer in the offseason) at the home opener. The team also honored former pitcher Jake Laber on Aug. 19 at Newman. Laber died at age 30 earlier in the month.

Longtime coach Bucky Burgau announced he was retiring from the team after the season.

"This year, I found myself, my heart hurting and bleeding on three occasions," Simunic said. "The Laber thing, I mean how much off guard can you be caught. It was sad and emotional."

Simunic, who turns 61 in January, is under contract through the 2017. He's been the F-M manager for all of its 21 seasons.

"I want the chance to win one more championship," said Simunic, who has led the RedHawks to five league title and has six overall. "The challenge to build a team is something I'd like to do a couple more years."