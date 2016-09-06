NFL notebook: Rams QB Goff inactive for opener

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff stands on his sideline during the second half of an Aug. 27 preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Jared Goff, the top overall pick in this year's draft, will be inactive for the Los Angeles Rams' season-opening game versus the NFC West-rival San Francisco 49ers, coach Jeff Fisher announced on Tuesday.

Quarterback Case Keenum is expected to start Monday's contest against the 49ers and Sean Mannion will serve as his backup. Punter Johnny Hekker will be the team's emergency third-string quarterback, Fisher told the NFL Network.

Goff struggled during the preseason, completing only 22-of-49 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns, two fumbles and four sacks.

Fisher hopes that the 21-year-old Goff will learn by watching, and he kept open the option of shuffling the rookie into the backup role for Los Angeles' home opener against division-rival Seattle in Week 2.

"I just want (Goff) to feel and sense and absorb the pressures of Week 1," Fisher told NFL Network. "He's going to be a great player. As we've said from Day 1, we're not rushing him. We don't have to rush it. I'm really happy with where he is right now. ... Jared is in a good place right now. He's done some really good things, so I'm really pleased with his progress."

Cowboys RB Elliott will not face domestic violence charges

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott will not face charges in conjunction with the multiple domestic violence allegations made by his former girlfriend.

Tiffany Thompson filed her complaint alleging five instances of domestic abuse between July 17-22. Elliott's legal representatives provided witness affidavits and photographs for review to the Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney's Office.

"After reviewing the totality of the evidence, the City Attorney's Office, Prosecutor Division is declining to approve criminal charges in this matter for any of the alleged incidents," the City Attorney's Office wrote in a release Tuesday. "This is primarily due to conflicting and inconsistent information across all incidents resulting in concern regarding the sufficiency of evidence to support the filing of criminal charges."

Kaepernick jersey is NFL's best seller after anthem protest

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick enters the regular season as a backup but his No. 7 jersey has been the top seller on NFLShop.com, according to NFL.com.

Kaepernick's silent protests during the national anthem during preseason games have brought him headlines across the nation.

First, he sat during the national anthem to call attention to what he says is this country's oppression of black people and people of color.

He subsequently decided to kneel during the national anthem to note his respect for the military while maintaining his stance.

Cowboys QB Romo not going on IR

Value was the first and final factor when the Dallas Cowboys decided injured quarterback Tony Romo should remain on the 53-man roster rather than placing him on injured reserve.

Romo is not expected to play for at least six weeks and might be out until November with a compression fracture in his back, the third major back injury of his career. But instead of placing him on injured reserve—one player per team can be recalled from IR during the regular season—the Cowboys kept Romo on the final roster.

"There's no one valuable enough to take up the last spot to see how he does," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.

Quick hits

• Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, who was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this year due to questionable conduct, has re-enrolled as a student at Texas A&M University, the school said on Tuesday. Manziel enrolled as a senior and will be majoring in recreation, parks and tourism, the school said. It offered no further details, but the Dallas Morning News said he would be studying online from his home in Los Angeles.

• New England acquired cornerback Eric Rowe from Philadelphia on Tuesday in exchange for offensive lineman Josh Kline and a conditional 2018 fourth-round draft choice.

• San Francisco announced the signing of outside linebacker Tank Carradine to a one-year extension.

• Buffalo signed return specialist Brandon Tate on Tuesday less than a week after the 28-year-old receiver was released by Cincinnati.

